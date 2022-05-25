By

Morgan State football appears to have found its man, and it didn’t have to look far this time.



Multiple sources with knowledge of the situation tell HBCU Gameday that Bowie State’s Damon Wilson is expected to be named Morgan State’s next head coach. A press conference is expected in the coming days.



Morgan State has been looking to replace Tyrone Wheatley who left this winter after two seasons at the helm for a job with the NFL. His departure was preceded by former Director of Athletics Dr. Ed Scott who left for the University of Virginia. Dr. Dena Freeman-Patton was named as his permanent replacement earlier this month. Both searches were conducted by Renaissance Search and Consulting.



MSU went 2-9 under Tyrone Wheatley last season. Since winning a share of the MEAC title in 2014, the program is 13-49 with no winning seasons.



Wilson has been the head coach at Bowie State since 2009. He’s led the program to the top of the CIAA for the past three seasons, winning back-to-back-to-back conference titles starting in 2018. He is currently 89-45 overall for his career, and hasn’t lost more than three games in a season since 2016. Wilson led the program to six championship games overall.

The Bowie State alumnus does have experience at the Division I level, albeit not as a head coach. Wilson started his collegiate career as an assistant under Henry Frazier at BSU, helping the program win three consecutive division titles. He then followed Frazier over to Prairie View A&M, helping build a defense that would ultimately help that program win a SWAC championship in 2009.



Now it appears Wilson will get his chance to show his head coaching prowess at the Division I level.

