HBCU basketball coaches shine on Twitter

When it comes to college basketball, Twitter is an important part of branding for coaches. The social media network is a hotspot for recruits and building a profile that matters more than many coaches would like to let on in 2022.



Few coaches in the country understand or use the tool as well as North Carolina Central head coach LeVelle Moton.



The North Carolina Central head basketball coach was ranked second amongst all college basketball coaches in Twitter interactions in the month of April, according to Skull Spark.

Congratulations To Our Head Coach @LeVelleMoton! He Was Rated The Number Two College Basketball Coach In The Country For Twitter Interactions By @SkullSparks! #EarnedNotGiven pic.twitter.com/4POCmWPLxZ — NCCU Men's Basketball (@NCCU_MBB) May 13, 2022





Moton produced over 36k interactions in the month according to the analytics, which is no surprise to anyone who follows him. He has over 43.5k followers as of mid-May 2022. That number puts him second amongst HBCU basketball coaches in terms of followers.



The HBCU basketball coach with the most followers is Mo Williams. The current head Jackson State head men’s basketball had quite a head start as an NBA basketball player and champion, so his follower count of more than 168k followers is by far the most. Moton is a distant second, followed by a small group of coaches who have followings in excess of 10k followers.



Included in that number is Jackson State’s Tomekia Reid. Reed has the highest following amongst HBCU women’s basketball coaches. She’s followed by UAPB’s Dawn Thornton at 8k followers.

Below is a list of some of the HBCU head basketball coaches with sizable Twitter followings:

Mo Williams (Jackson State) — 168.2k followers

LeVelle Moton (NC Central) — 43.5k followers

Robert Jones (Norfolk State) — 11.5k followers

Tomekia Reed (Jackson State) — 10.8k followers

Johnny Jones (Texas Southern) — 10.4k followers

Penny Collins (Tennessee State) — 8.45k followers

Chris Wright (Langston) — 8.2k followers

Dawn Thornton (UAPB) — 8k followers

Solomon Bozeman (UAPB) 6.2k followers

Will Jones (NC A&T) — 4.4k followers

Jason Crafton (UMES) — 4.2k followers

Dontae Jackson (Grambling State) — 3.9k followers

Landon Bussie (Alcorn State) — 4.3k followers

Shalon Pillow (FAMU) 3.6 followers

Kenneth Blakeney (Howard) — 3.3k followers

Vernette Skeete (Texas Southern ) — 3.3k followers

L’Tona Lamonte (Winston-Salem State) — 3.2k followers

Trelanne Powell (Tuskegee) — 2.7k followers

Reggie Theus (Bethune-Cookman) — 2.4k followers

Juan Dixon (Coppin State) — 420 followers

HBCU basketball coaches shine on Twitter