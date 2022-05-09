Three HBCU players invited to NBA G League Elite Camp

By

Three HBCU players accepted invites to the NBA G League Elite Camp that will be held in Chicago on May 16-17. A total of 44 draft prospects will attend and some will be selected to compete in the NBA Draft Combine.

KYLE FOSTER (HOWARD)

Foster is a combo guard out of Howard University. He posted an average of 15.8 points, four rebounds, and one assist in his graduate season with the Bison. Foster shot 45% from the field and 45.9% from three in his final year. He showed a lot of improvement in his deep range over his five-year career at Howard. As a freshman in 2017, Foster was shooting around 32% from deep and became a much more consistent and high-volume shooter as his minutes increased over the years.

BRISON GRESHAM (TEXAS SOUTHERN)

Brison Gresham is a forward who began his collegiate career at the University of Houston where he suited up for three seasons. Gresham broke out with the Cougars during his senior year when he started in 19 of 31 games. Gresham averaged three points and three rebounds a game on 53% shooting. He shined bright on defense where he accumulated 46 blocks and 16 steals over the 2020-2021 season. Gresham finished his collegiate career at Texas Southern University. He posted a career-high 18 points against UTRGV in December. He also blocked a career-high 71 shots. This ranked fifth in single-season Texas Southern basketball history. His rim protection abilities could easily translate to the NBA G League level.

MJ RANDOLPH (FLORIDA A&M)

MJ Randolph spent all four seasons as a FAMU Rattler. The Florida native averaged 18.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, and three assists as a senior in 2021. Randolph started every game for the Rattlers as a senior and shot a remarkable 68% from the field. He was honored as a finalist for the Lou Henson National Player of the Year Award in. The award is presented annually to the top mid-major player in Division I college basketball.

