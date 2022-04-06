Deion Sanders Pays Respect to Late NFL Hall of Famer Kevin Greene

By

Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders paid respect to late NFL Hall of Famer Kevin Greene during a heartwarming interaction with his son Gavin Greene.

Gavin Greene, an offensive lineman at Mississippi College, attended Jackson State’s Pro Day. Sanders spotted Greene and walked up to him, greeting him with a bow.

Thee Pregame Show offered exclusive coverage of Jackson State’s Pro Day. See the full video of Greene and Sanders’ interaction here, as well a tribute to Kevin Greene:

Remembering Kevin Greene

“That’s my man right there,” Sanders said as he pulled Greene in for a hug. Greene laughed.

“Your dad was unbelievable man,” Sanders said. “Unbelievable. I love your strength, man. I just met mom over there.”

“So many good stories my dad has told,” Greene said.

Such an Honor

Gavin Greene took to social media to express his gratitude for participating in Pro Day.

“It was such an honor,” he said. “Everyone at JSU was so helpful and kind.”

After seeing the video of himself and Sanders and the outpour of responses, Greene was thankful for not only the exposure, but for the light that was shone on his father. Greene expressed his gratitude to Thee Pregame Show host Chris Neely.

“Thank you so much for giving my dad some honor as well,” he said. “Means a lot.”

Kevin Greene passed away from a heart attack in December 2020. He was 58 years old. He is third on the all time sacks leaderboard behind Bruce Smith and Reggie White.

