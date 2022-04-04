By

Deion Sanders is firmly planted in college football, but he’s still got plenty to say about the NFL.



The Jackson State head coach shared some of his thoughts on the league’s new rule requiring it to hire at least one offensive assistant coach that is a racial/ethnic minority or a woman.



Sanders supports the idea.

“I like it. I don’t know if I love it, but I like it,” Sanders said in an instagram post on Monday morning. “Because I don’t like anyone forcing anyone’s hand, but for opportunity I guess sometimes we have to.”



Sanders also said he thinks that college football should follow suit.

“College football should mirror pros in all facets. Rules, the thought processes of the game, and hiring as well,” Sanders said. “Just imagine if all of college football were mandated to hire a female or a member of an ethnic or racial minority as an offensive assistant coach … that would be awesome. I would love to see this implemented in college football. I don’t like nothing forced, but I’ll take it.”



A look at the Jackson State assistant coaching staff under Deion Sanders reveals he’s practicing what he is preaching.

“The reason this is fascinating is because we have our head equipment person is a female African American,” Sanders said. “Our head trainer is a female Caucasian, and with the minority practices we’ve already practiced that because the minorities would be Caucasians in this realm of HBCUs and our offensive coordinator, tight ends coach, offensive line coach, three (graduate assistants), we’re already practicing equality.”



