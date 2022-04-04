Elizabeth City State names interim athletic director

By

Courtesy: Elizabeth City State University

Elizabeth City State University (ECSU) announces James M. DuBose, Jr. has been named the university’s Interim Athletic Director. DuBose will assume leadership of ECSU’s athletic department on April 11, 2022.

“We are delighted to have Mr. DuBose join our Viking family,” said ECSU Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon. “ECSU is committed to excellence; he will provide the passion and strategic vision needed to support our student athletes, build community partnerships, and continue to strengthen our athletic programs.”

DuBose joins the Viking family from Winston-Salem State University where he has served in a variety of roles, most recently as Senior Associate Athletic Director for Development and Administration. In that position, he assisted with day-to-day operations, external relations, fundraising and budget strategies, and scholarship portfolios. DuBose also provided direct supervision to athletic training, cheerleading, facilities and events, football, gameday operations, marketing, sports information and strength and conditioning.

James Dubose speaks during introductory press conference.

“I am grateful to Chancellor Dixon for this opportunity to lead the best Athletics Department in the country,” said James M. DuBose, Jr. “I am committed to academic and athletic excellence, and together, we will ensure our student-athletes, coaches, staff, and the entire ECSU Viking family have an elite experience. This is truly a humbling honor, and I am excited to lead Viking Athletics into the next chapter.”

DuBose is a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success, as well as the National Association of Athletic Development Directors (NAADD) where he was named a recipient of a 2022 NAADD Diversity Initiative Program award. While at Winston-Salem, DuBose earned the 2017 Weston Spirit Award from the Department of Athletics, as well as the 2017 Chancellor’s Award for Stewardship. He is a graduate of the 2018 Leadership Winston-Salem Class and serves on the Board of Directors for the Winston-Salem Police Foundation.

DuBose graduated from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Economics, and earned his Master’s in Sport Management and a Graduate Certificate in Athletic Administration from Southern New Hampshire University. He is married to Teshuna Worrells DuBose and they have two sons, Jamond and Jameson.

