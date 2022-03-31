Two days after announcing that he was making the jump from a Division II HBCU to an FBS university, Jonathan Ross, the 6’3, a 270-pound defensive lineman from Waldorf, MD has chosen the University of South Florida as his transfer destination.
Ross, the Ron Lenz National Defensive Player of the Year in Division II leaves Bowie State after the Bulldogs’ third straight CIAA championship.
Ross emerged as a dominant threat on the defensive line during his freshman season but solidified that position this past season. Ross’ efforts were part of a larger effort that saw BSU advance to the NCAA Division II playoff national quarterfinal round. That run was the best ever finish in the playoffs for BSU. Wrote Kris Ferguson in an article on hbcugameday.com in February when Ross announced he was entering the transfer portal.
His productivity during the 2021 season resulted in national recognition from several outlets, including the Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) naming him the Ron Lenz National Defensive Player of the Year. Ross’s 29 tackles for loss in 2021 led all of Division II, and it wasn’t close – the second-highest individual in the country was Fayetteville State’s (and CIAA Defensive Player of the Year) Keyshawn James with 23.5 tackles.
“Top 2!!” Ross tweeted with a graphic of him in uniforms from the University of Hawaii and the University of South Florida on March 28th at 9 am.
“I just want to thank God for this opportunity and for all he has done and going to do. I ask that he continues to guide my footsteps!!! Definitely enjoying the process.”
By noon on the 30th, Jonathan Ross was a South Florida Bull.
Ross also had offers from several FCS HBCUs including FAMU, Southern, and Prairie View A&M but he’ll be skipping the FCS level entirely as he takes his talents to FBS, the highest level of competition in college football.
JONATHAN ROSS 2021 SNAPSHOT
Associated Press DII All-America First Team
CIAA All-Conference First Team
D2football.com First Team All-American and Elite 100 selection
D2CCA Super Region II Defensive Player of the Year
D2CCA Ron Lenz National Defensive Player of the Year
Don Hansen DII All-America First Team
*Note: Ross was also the CIAAs 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year