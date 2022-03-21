Jackson State on 4-star LB Karmelo Overton’s top 10

By

Jackson State was listed amongst the top 10 schools of interest for the class of 2023 four-star linebacker Karmelo Overton.

Jackson State Makes Class Of 2023 4-Star LB Karmelo Overton Top 10.

(📸: @MeloOverton @recruitgfx)

Karmelo Overton is a middle linebacker at Carroll High School in Ozark, Alabama. Overton stands six feet tall and currently weighs 200 pounds. He will be entering his senior year this fall and still has growth potential. He is extremely athletic and plays multiple sports at his high school. Even though he dominates at the linebacker position, he plays running back as well. Overton will be able to add value on special teams wherever he decides to play.

Overton received his first collegiate offer from Georgia Tech University in March of 2021. He received an offer a year later from Jackson State University in March of 2022. Other teams of interest on his list include the Arkansas Razorbacks, Mississippi State, Memphis, Tennessee, and the University of Missouri. JSU is the only HBCU on Overton’s top ten list. The list includes one SWAC school and four SEC schools.

If Karmelo Overton does decide to commit to JSU, it will be huge for the program that has built it’s identity on defense. The Tigers will also be losing their top linebackers to the NFL draft this offseason.

