Bethune-Cookman opens series with a shutout against Jackson State

Daytona Beach, Fla. – The Wildcats opened SWAC play with a clean, 4-0 shutout of Jackson State, Friday afternoon at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.



How It Happened



The Wildcats (6-11, 1-0 SWAC) jumped in front in the second. Boris Peña sent a pitch deep to left field, but it was ruled foul. On the very next pitch he saw, he sent one even deeper to left center to give B-CU the 1-0 lead.



“Ball don’t lie,” Wildcats head coach Jonathan Hernandez said after the game. ” For Boris to stay focused and mentally tough on that next pitch – ball don’t lie.”



The Wildcats added on to the lead in the fifth. Back-to-back walks put runners on first and second, and Colton Olasin sent a ball up the middle, scoring Brian Perez . Matthew Garcia was hit by a pitch to load the bases, but the Wildcats left three on.



Louis Lipthratt cruised through five innings, allowing three hits. Jackson State (10-8, 0-1 SWAC) opened the sixth with back-to-back walks, but Lipthratt forced a grounder to the mound and back-to-back strikeouts to escape the inning unscathed.



The Wildcats added insurance in the eighth. Christopher Patterson singled to left, scoring a pair to make it 4-0.



“We played well,” Hernandez said. “It starts with pitching and defense. Louis did what he does on Fridays, Billings has been sensational out of the pen and we get to turn it over to Fisher. Great overall team win.”



Lipthratt earned the win after a six inning start where he allowed no runs on four hits with two walks and six strikeouts. Knickolas Billings took over in the seventh, working two scoreless innings allowing only one hit with no walks and a strikeout.



Brenton Fisher closed things out for B-CU. He walked the first batter of the ninth, but struck out two and forced a flyout to end things.



“We set the tone for the rest of the weekend today,” Hernandez said. ” We’ve got some things to clean up but we’ll continue to work to get better and be ready to roll tomorrow.”



Notes

Matthew Garcia notched his fourth triple of the year with a ball into the right-center gap in the bottom of the eighth.

notched his fourth triple of the year with a ball into the right-center gap in the bottom of the eighth. Peña’s homer was his third of the season.

Christopher Patterson walked three times – his most in a game this season.

walked three times – his most in a game this season. The Wildcats left six men on base in the game – B-CU stranded seven Tigers.

Up Next

The Wildcats and Tigers will get right back to it tomorrow, same time, same place – First pitch is scheduled for noon.

