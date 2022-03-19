Alabama State wallops FAMU to open series on the diamond

By

Courtesy: Alabama State Athletics

MONTGOMERY, Ala. | Alabama State pounded out 18 hits on their way to a 16-0 win over Florida A&M in seven innings in a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) game on Friday evening.

Hunter May (Slidell, La.) had a big day for the Hornets in the opening game of the weekend series going 4-for-5 along with four runs scored and five RBI. Christian Lopez (San Diego, Calif.) also had a successful day going a perfect 3-for-3 from the plate while driving in two RBI and scoring a run. Angel Jimenez (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic), Corey King (Lithonia Ga.), Chris Lewis (Alabaster, Ala.), and Ian Matos (Toa Alta, Puerto Rico) all picked up two hits each, and combined for eight runs and five RBI in the win.

Breon Pooler (Huntsville, Ala.) picked up the win on the mound, pitching 6.1 and allowing just three hits and just two walks and striking out six. Payton Harris (Hattiesburg, Miss.) closed the game, working 0.2 innings and striking out both batters he faced.

How It Happened

B1 | Alabama State started the scoring with a five-run opening inning, the first on a Rattler error, followed by a single to right field from May to drive in a pair of runs. Meanwhile, Trenton Jamison (Atlanta, Ga.) reached base on a fielder’s choice, bringing in Christopher DeGuzman (Fajardo, Puerto Rico) and May (5-0, Alabama State).

Lopez added to the Hornet lead in the third with a single to left, scoring May for his second run of the game (6-0, Alabama State).

B4 | Jimenez singled to drive in Lewis and Matos in the fourth to go up 8-0, followed by RBI singles from May and Lewis to go up double digits. Jamison later drove in the final run of the frame with a sacrifice fly to right field (11-0, Alabama State).

B5 | The Hornets added another five runs in the inning, starting with a double from Jimenez to score Lewis for his third run of the game. May hit a two-run homer later in the inning, while Dillon Espinol (Canovanas, Puerto Rico) and King recorded RBI singles before the end of the frame (16-0, Alabama State).

Up Next

Alabama State will continue their weekend series of SWAC play against the Rattlers at the Wheeler Watkins Baseball Complex. First pitch on Saturday is scheduled for 6 pm and Sunday beginning at 1 pm.

Alabama State wallops FAMU to open series on the diamond