Jackson State women repeat as SWAC Champions

For the second year in a row Jackson State (23-6) has defeated Alabama State (15-15) for the SWAC women’s championship. The Lady Tigers cruised to a 101-80 win over Alabama State, saving their most explosive output for the championship game in this year’s SWAC Tournament.

Miya Crump led the way for JSU with 22 points on 8-11 shooting. A total of six players scored in double figures for Jackson State including a resurgent 17 points for Dayzsha Rogan. In the previous two tournament games Rogan had a combined nine points.

Jackson State jumped out to a 28-14 lead after the first quarter and it was enough of a cushion to last the remainder of the game. Alabama State did outscore JSU 24-21 in the second quarter to trim the lead to 49-38 at the break. Jackson State would outscore the Hornets 52-42 in the final two quarters.

Ayana Emmanuel led Alabama State with 26 points. Jayla Crawford had 22.

Rest was the key

Tomekia Reed revealed after the game that the team didn’t do much to prepare for Saturday’s game besides rest.

“They just wanted to rest, they didn’t want to read a scouting report, they didn’t want to watch film. They said coach we got it. And for them to come out and play together and for my freshman to get on the floor and close it out for us it means a lot. I’m extremely proud of the direction this program is moving in,” said Reed.

Unstoppable in the SWAC

Including the regular season Jackson State finishes this portion of the season with a perfect 21-0 record against SWAC competition. Saturday’s title game was the 37th consecutive win against SWAC opponents dating back to the previous season.

JSU was the only team in the tournament to score more than 100 points. The Lady Tigers won 78-67 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and 59-46 against Southern University.

Jackson State becomes the first team since Alabama State in 2015 and 2016 to win back-to-back SWAC Tournament championships. JSU will learn its NCAA destination Sunday at 7 p.m.

Depending on their seeding It wouldn’t be a shock if Jackson State were to make an impact statement in the NCAA Tournament. Coach Reed’s team lost by five points to open the season against Miami. Versus Ole Miss it was a 13 point loss. Texas was a fourteen point loss and Arkansas only beat Jackson State by four points. The final two games before conference play was an eight point loss to Mississippi State and a 17 point loss versus Troy.

