The next time we see Tarik Cohen on an NFL field, it will most likely be in a new uniform.
The Chicago Bears have released the former North Carolina A&T star, according to Adam Schefter. Cohen is being released with an injury designation after reportedly being unable to pass a physical.
Cohen has not played since tearing his ACL against the Atlanta Falcons back in 2020.
The Bears drafted Cohen following his legendary college career at A&T in which he re-wrote the school and Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference record books, rushing for better than 5,600 yards and 56 touchdowns while being named MEAC Offensive Player of The Year three consecutive seasons. He was picked in the fourth round (119th overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft, making him the first HBCU running back to be drafted in nearly 20 years.
The Bears used Cohen’s speed and athleticism in a number of ways, making him a kick returner as well as a running back who did as much in the passing game as he did in the run game. Cohen finished with 370 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns, 358 receiving yards, one receiving touchdown, and one passing touchdown as a rookie.
His sophomore season has been his best so far. Cohen finished the season with 444 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He also had 71 catches for 725 yards and 5 touchdowns, along with a league-leading 411 punt return yards and was named to the Pro Bowl as a kick returner. He followed that up with a 79 catch, three touchdown 2019 season.
The Bears signed Cohen to a three-year, $17.25 million contract extension on Sept. 20, 2020. A week later Cohen suffered the injury that would lead him to the sidelines and eventually cause the Bears to release him.
Cohen is reportedly hoping to get healthy and compete in the NFL again. It will be tough, but Tarik Cohen has had the odds against him before and found a way to overcome them, so don’t be surprised if and when he does it again.