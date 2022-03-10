Alcorn State coach: “I didn’t want it to end like this”

By

Alcorn State won the SWAC regular season title and head coach Landon Bussie was named Coach of The Year earlier this week.



Both the coach and his team were tested in the SWAC quarterfinals, and they came out on top. Alcorn State trailed for much of the game but found a way to force overtime and come up with a 64-63 win over Prairie View A&M to advance to the semifinals on Friday.



After the game, an emotional Bussie talked about his team’s resilience as it faced elimination.

“I’m just so excited that our season continues,” Bussie said after the game, fighting back tears. “I just didn’t want it to end like this.”



Prairie View held a six-point lead with 2:20 remaining, but Alcorn State locked down on defense and Dominic Brewton hit a 3-pointer with four seconds remaining to force overtime.



“It saved our season,” Bussie said.

Despite his team being the top seed in the conference, the former Prairie View assistant knew that his team was in for a dogfight to open the SWAC Tournament. He said he expected everything his team got on Wednesday night.

“We knew coming in it was gonna come down to the last possession,” Bussie said. “We knew that we knew that there wasn’t going to lay down, we knew we wasn’t going to lay down. But I was very confident my guys, that when it gets tough and it gets thick they are going to battle they are going to find a way.”



And that’s just what the Braves did in overtime. The two teams traded the lead, neither getting ahead by more than three. It came down to free throws as Jeremiah Gambreath tied the game for the Panthers with his first free throw but missed the second with 49 seconds remaining.



Alcorn State’s Justin Thomas hit the first of two free throws with one second remaining to give his team the lead and help seal the game.

Gambrell scored a game-high 20 points to go along with two blocks and two steals for Prairie View. DeWayne Cox added 16 points and six steals while Jawaun Daniels put up 12 points and pulled down 16 rebounds. Prairie View turned the ball over 27 times, leading to 22 Alcorn State points.



Byron Joshua and Darrious Agnew led the way with 13 points each for Alcorn State, which struggled to put the ball in the basket in every way. It shot 29.7 percent from the field, 22.2 percent from the 3-point line and 50 percent from the free throw line but still managed to win.

Alcorn State advances to take on the winner of the Alabama A&M-Florida A&M game on Friday night in the SWAC Tournament semifinals.

Alcorn State coach: “I didn’t want it to end like this”