NC Central 2022 Football schedule includes old rivals

DURHAM, N.C. – The NC Central University 2022 football schedule features four home games and four road contests within a four-hour drive from Durham, including non-conference matchups with rivals North Carolina A&T and Winston-Salem State.



On Sept. 3, NCCU will kick off the third season under NC Central head football coach Trei Oliver in Charlotte, where the Eagles will confront the Aggies of North Carolina A&T in the Duke’s Mayo Classic inside Bank of America Stadium. This will be the 93rd matchup in the historic rivalry between the Eagles and Aggies.



On Sept. 10, the Eagles will play their first home game at O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium, as they host old Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) foe Winston-Salem State. This will be the 46th meeting between the Eagles and the Rams with NCCU holding a 23-22 series advantage after last season’s 20-13 triumph.



After opening the season with two longtime rivals, the Eagles will face three straight programs for the first time.



NCCU’s Sept. 17 contest will be played in Durham, but not the Bull City. The Eagles will travel to Durham New Hampshire, to challenge New Hampshire from the Colonial Athletic Association.



NCCU returns to the nest on Sept. 24 for the Eagles’ first meeting with Virginia University of Lynchburg, a four-year HBCU that competes in the National Christian College Athletic Association. The Dragons are slated to face three MEAC teams this season after also playing three in 2021.



The following week, NCCU will challenge another first-time opponent in a road game at Campbell in Buies Creek on Oct. 1. A member of the Big South Conference, the Fighting Camels are led by head coach Mike Minter, a former defensive back with the Carolina Panthers.



After a week off, the Eagles will open Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) competition when they host Morgan State on Oct. 15. The Bears lead the series 24-17-2, but the Eagles have won the last four meetings.



On Oct. 22, NCCU hits the road to face defending MEAC champion South Carolina State in Orangeburg. The Eagles and Bulldogs have split the last eight meetings since NCCU rejoined the league in 2011, but SC State leads the series 14-12.



NCCU remains on the road for an Oct. 29 matchup at Delaware State in Dover. NCCU owns a 20-7 series lead over the Hornets.



NCCU celebrates homecoming on Nov. 5 versus Howard. NCCU has won nine straight matchups with the Bison to take a 14-9-1 advantage in the series.



On Nov. 12, NCCU travels to Norfolk State. The Eagles have defeated the Spartans in six out of the last eight matchups, including last year’s thrilling 38-36 double-overtime victory, to take a series lead of 11-7.



The regular season comes to a close with a non-conference contest at Tennessee Tech in Cookeville on Nov. 19. The Golden Eagles are members of the Ohio Valley Conference.



The MEAC and SWAC champions will square off in the 2022 Cricket Celebration Bowl in December at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.



NCCU concluded the 2021 season with its first three-game win streak and first winning season since 2017. The Eagles achieved a 6-5 overall record and a 4-1 conference mark to finish as MEAC runner-up.



