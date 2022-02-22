Texas Southern holds serve atop SWAC

The SWAC regular season championship for now appears to be a three team race between Texas Southern, Alcorn State and Southern University. On Monday night Arkansas-Pine Bluff (6-22,4-11 SWAC) missed two potential go ahead three pointers in the final seconds as Texas Southern (12-11,10-4 SWAC) held on for a 70-68 win.
Davon Barnes put TSU up 61-41 with a jumper at the 10:27 mark. At that point UAPB went on a 25-6 run to tighten the score up to 67-66 with 1:08 remaining. Two free throws by Brandon Brown tied the game at 68 with 53 seconds remaining.
PJ Henry put the Tigers back up at 70-68 with 26 seconds remaining after nailing a jumper. In the final ten seconds both Shawn Williams and Brandon Brown missed three pointers that would have given UAPB the win.
|SCHOOL
|CONF
|CPCT.
|OVERALL
|PCT.
|STREAK
|Texas Southern
|11-4
|0.733
|13-11
|0.542
|W2
|Southern
|10-4
|0.714
|15-11
|0.577
|L1
|Alcorn State
|10-4
|0.714
|11-15
|0.423
|W2
|Grambling State
|9-5
|0.643
|11-15
|0.423
|W1
|Florida A&M
|9-6
|0.600
|11-15
|0.423
|L1
|Alabama A&M
|8-7
|0.533
|9-16
|0.360
|W4
|Prairie View A&M
|7-7
|0.500
|8-15
|0.348
|W4
|Jackson State
|6-8
|0.429
|8-17
|0.320
|L1
|Alabama State
|6-9
|0.400
|7-20
|0.259
|W1
|Bethune-Cookman
|5-10
|0.333
|7-20
|0.259
|L3
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|4-11
|0.267
|6-22
|0.214
|L3
|Mississippi Valley State
|2-12
|0.143
|2-23
|0.080
|L2
Texas Southern closes out the regular season with a three game home stand against Jackson State, Alcorn State and Prairie View A&M. TSU is currently 11-4 in the SWAC, while Southern and Alcorn State sit at 10-4.
The SWAC Basketball Tournament begins March 9 in Birmingham, Alabama.