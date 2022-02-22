By

The SWAC regular season championship for now appears to be a three team race between Texas Southern, Alcorn State and Southern University. On Monday night Arkansas-Pine Bluff (6-22,4-11 SWAC) missed two potential go ahead three pointers in the final seconds as Texas Southern (12-11,10-4 SWAC) held on for a 70-68 win.

Davon Barnes put TSU up 61-41 with a jumper at the 10:27 mark. At that point UAPB went on a 25-6 run to tighten the score up to 67-66 with 1:08 remaining. Two free throws by Brandon Brown tied the game at 68 with 53 seconds remaining.

PJ Henry put the Tigers back up at 70-68 with 26 seconds remaining after nailing a jumper. In the final ten seconds both Shawn Williams and Brandon Brown missed three pointers that would have given UAPB the win.

Texas Southern closes out the regular season with a three game home stand against Jackson State, Alcorn State and Prairie View A&M. TSU is currently 11-4 in the SWAC, while Southern and Alcorn State sit at 10-4.

The SWAC Basketball Tournament begins March 9 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Texas Southern holds serve atop SWAC