UAPB vs Texas Southern
2021-2022 Basketball

Texas Southern holds serve atop SWAC

Furious comeback by UAPB falls short in final seconds
The SWAC regular season championship for now appears to be a three team race between Texas Southern, Alcorn State and Southern University. On Monday night Arkansas-Pine Bluff (6-22,4-11 SWAC) missed two potential go ahead three pointers in the final seconds as Texas Southern (12-11,10-4 SWAC) held on for a 70-68 win.

Davon Barnes put TSU up 61-41 with a jumper at the 10:27 mark. At that point UAPB went on a 25-6 run to tighten the score up to 67-66 with 1:08 remaining. Two free throws by Brandon Brown tied the game at 68 with 53 seconds remaining.

PJ Henry put the Tigers back up at 70-68 with 26 seconds remaining after nailing a jumper. In the final ten seconds both Shawn Williams and Brandon Brown missed three pointers that would have given UAPB the win.

SCHOOLCONFCPCT.OVERALLPCT.STREAK
Texas Southern11-40.73313-110.542W2
Southern10-40.71415-110.577L1
Alcorn State10-40.71411-150.423W2
Grambling State9-50.64311-150.423W1
Florida A&M9-60.60011-150.423L1
Alabama A&M8-70.5339-160.360W4
Prairie View A&M7-70.5008-150.348W4
Jackson State6-80.4298-170.320L1
Alabama State6-90.4007-200.259W1
Bethune-Cookman5-100.3337-200.259L3
Arkansas-Pine Bluff4-110.2676-220.214L3
Mississippi Valley State2-120.1432-230.080L2

Texas Southern closes out the regular season with a three game home stand against Jackson State, Alcorn State and Prairie View A&M. TSU is currently 11-4 in the SWAC, while Southern and Alcorn State sit at 10-4.

The SWAC Basketball Tournament begins March 9 in Birmingham, Alabama.

