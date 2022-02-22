NCAT Track and Field drops to No. 2 in the country

By

North Carolina A&T State University continues its back and forth grip as the top rated indoor track and field men’s team in the country. On Monday NCAT slipped back to No. 2 after being jumped by Arkansas. The ranking is conducted by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

This week the Aggies are 5.76 rating points behind the Razorbacks. NCAT currently has six national top-5 marks on the season. Star runner Randolph Ross is No. 1 in the 400, No. 4 in the 200 and No. 4 in the 4×400.

Arkansas who was last the top-ranked team in the first week of 2021 once again returns to the top. The Razorbacks currently own six national top-10 marks, five of those in the top-5. Arkansas jumped up four spots from No. 5 last week.

The Razorbacks are sitting at 124.70 points, while North Carolina A&T has 118.94 points. The University of Texas is dead on the Aggies’ heels with 118.61 points.

The Big South championships will be held beginning on Thursday in Winston-Salem, NC. The Aggies are currently in second place in the Big South conference behind High Point University.

The NCAA Championships begin on March 11 in Birmingham, Alabama.

