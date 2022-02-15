North Carolina A&T track and field back at No. 1

By

The North Carolina A&T Men’s Indoor Track and Field team is once again the No. 1 program in the country. The Aggies slipped to No. 2 last week after a strong showing by the University of Texas but NCAT is back on top this week.

The weekly poll is conducted by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA). This is the fourth week of the poll for this season and there was lots of movement. Only two of the top-10 teams held their position from week three.

NCAT ascended back to the top after an incredible weekend at the Clemson Tiger Paw Invitational over the weekend. The Aggies either added or improved three top-5 national marks at the meet.

Randolph Ross Jr ran the first sub-45 second 400 meter dash in the world this year. He increased his lead with a 44.83 effort. He also broke 2020 Tokyo Olympic teammate Michael Norman’s facility record of 45-seconds flat recorded on Feb. 9, 2018. The time by Ross Jr. is the sixth-fastest in college history.

Leonard Mustari matched the all-time world best in the 60-meter hurdles with a 7.55. Rahseem Brown is ranked No. 5 in the same event with a 7.65 time.

North Carolina A&T is ahead of Georgia, Texas, Texas Tech and Arkansas in the week four poll.

