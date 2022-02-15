By

MONTGOMERY, Ala. | The Alabama State University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced an academic incentive program for its student-athletes this week.

The intent of the program is to provide financial support to student-athletes for academic achievement. The program and its incentives are part of the recent U.S. Supreme Court Alston v. NCAA decision. The Alston decision granted universities the opportunity to provide student-athletes with additional education-related benefits and direct financial support in the form of academic achievement awards.

Alabama State student-athletes will begin to receive financial support beginning Fall 2022.

“I’m very excited to be a part of the team that created this initiative for our student-athletes,” Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Jason Cable said. “I think it is very important that we continue to find ways to enhance the student-athlete experience, and what better way to do so than to provide education-related benefits via direct financial support to our student-athletes.”

Scholarship student-athletes will be eligible for the academic incentive program if they maintain department, institutional, conference, and NCAA academic, social, and community standards during the fall and spring semesters.

Alabama State to pay athletes for academic achievements