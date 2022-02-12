NC Central beats Morgan State on the road

By

BALTIMORE, Md. – The NC Central University men’s basketball program once again wiped away a double-digit deficit, and went on to outscore Morgan State by 22 in the second half to grab a 74-64 victory over the Bears at Hill Field House on Saturday, Feb. 12.

Both NCCU (12-11, 5-2 MEAC) and MSU (7-12, 2-5 MEAC) were locked together to start the game, but the Bears ripped off a 12-0 run midway through the first half to open up a 14-point lead at 30-16 with 7:17 remaining in the first period. The Eagles responded with a 9-0 run to bring the gap back down to five with four minutes left in the first 20, but the Bears kept the momentum, and went to the break with a 41-29 lead after a De’Torrion Ware three-pointer at the buzzer.

Justin Wright continued his rampage through MEAC competition, and collected his sixth 20-point game of the year with a game-high 24 points, along with nine rebounds.

Malik Miller corralled a double-double with 21 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists for MSU, and Lagio Grantsaan picked up 13 points with seven boards for the Bears.



NC Central will conclude its Baltimore trip on Monday with a trip to Coppin State in a rematch from a Feb. 4 game that went down to the wire. Morgan State will take on South Carolina State at home on Monday.

