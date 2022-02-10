Top Five D2 HBCU Basketball Women’s Programs

By

We’re in the thick of HBCU basketball season right now and its time we take a look a the top women’s teams in Division II. Traditionally the CIAA has the top team or teams in D2 HBCU basketball but this year the SIAC appears to have the upper hand. Here are the Top Five women’s basketball teams in D2 HBCU basketball as of Feb. 10, 2022.

1. Savannah State (19-1, 11-1)

Savannah State University currently leads the SIAC East with a 4-1 division record and an 11-1 overall conference race as of February 8th. SSU is currently 19-1 overall, good for the best overall record in the conference and one of the best in the country.

SSU started the season 14-0 before falling to Benedict on Jan. 22. The two SIAC East programs are set to meet again on Feb. 14 in a game that could decide the division title.

2. Tuskegee (18-2, 12-1)

Over in the SIAC West, Tuskegee is the one sitting pretty. It is the hottest team on the list with 12 consecutive victories, with its last loss coming to Clayton State in mid-December. It has just one SIAC loss to the same Benedict squad that managed to take down Tuskegee recently, but it avenged that loss a few days later. It is currently a perfect 7-0 in the SIAC East with six games remaining. One of those games is against Savannah State.



3. Benedict College (17-6, 11-2)



As the only team to beat the top two teams on this list, it’s only right that it comes behind them. It has four games left, including a pair of games with Allen University, with the big date against SSU coming on Feb. 14. If it can win out it can win the top seed from the SIAC East in the upcoming tournament. It’s a big if, but not out of the question.

4. Elizabeth City State (17-5, 9-4)



Not much was expected of ECSU coming into the season, but that’s why they play the game. ECSU is currently on a four-game winning streak after a convincing 62-52 win at home over Lincoln on Wednesday night. It has three games remaining in the regular season as literally every game is a must-win with Lincoln hot on its tails.

5. Lincoln (16-7, 9-4)



LU came into the season as one of the team’s to watch in CIAA women’s basketball and, for the most part, it has held up that billing. After a tough non-conference schedule it appeared to be cruising through a normally tough CIAA before a 5-3 mark in January brought it back down to earth and Wednesday’s loss to ECSU tied the two schools with three games remaining.

