HBCU Legacy Bowl adds Bowie State HC to staff

BOWIE, Md. – The Black College Football Hall of Fame (BCFHOF) announced on Jan. 12, that Bowie State University’s head football coach Damon Wilson would be one of four co-head coaches for the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl on Saturday, Feb. 19 on the campus of Tulane University.

Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m. (ET) from Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, La.

Wilson will represent the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Conference while the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) will have head coach Buddy Pough of South Carolina State, the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Association (SIAC) will have head coach Gabe Giardina of Albany State and the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) will have head coach Willie Simmons of Florida A&M.

Wilson and Pough will team together to lead players from the CIAA and the MEAC for TEAM GAITHER, named after legendary Florida A&M University football coach Jake Gaither while Giardina and Simmons will anchor players from the SIAC and MEAC for TEAM ROBINSON, named after legendary Grambling State University football coach Eddie Robinson.

Additionally, Bowie State football will have five players participate in the game in linebacker Wesley Bowers (Fort Washington, MD), defensive lineman Tavon Joseph (Baltimore, MD), defensive back Tevin Singleton (District Heights, MD), running back Calil Wilkins (Temple Hills, MD) and defensive back Myles Wolfolk (Largo, MD).

About the HBCU Legacy Bowl

The HBCU Legacy Bowl, presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame, is a postseason all-star game highlighting the best NFL draft-eligible football players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. It will be broadcast live on NFL Network. More than a football game, the weeklong celebration of Black culture and history will provide invaluable exposure for HBCU students.



About the Black College Football Hall of Fame

The Black College Football Hall of Fame was established in October 2009 to honor the greatest football players and coaches from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Its trustees are football legends Mel Blount, James Harris, Willie Lanier, Art Shell and Doug Williams. The Black College Football Hall of Fame is sponsored by the Shack Harris & Doug Williams Foundation, a 501(c) (3) non-profit, tax-exempt organization. The Black College Football Hall of Fame (BCFHOF) has a permanent home at the Pro Football Hall of Fame to tell the story of HBCUs.

