Deion Sanders is taking his coaching talents to the NFL — but just for the Pro Bowl.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer and current head coach at Jackson State University has been announced as one of two HBCU coaches who will be on the Pro Bowl coaching staffs for this weekend’s annual showcase game. Sanders will join the NFC coaching staff while Morgan State associate head coach William Carr will work with the AFC as the HBCU Legends Coaches. Matt Lefleur and the Packers are coaching the NFC and Mike Vrable and the Titans are coaching the AFC.



Deion Sanders is coming off a successful fall 2021 campaign in which his JSU program rolled through SWAC play unbeaten and claimed the conference title before falling short in the Celebration Bowl against South Carolina State. JSU finished the season 11-2 overall and Sanders was named the winner of the Eddie Robinson Award, given annually to the top coach in the Football Championship Subdivision.



Carr coaches the defensive linemen at Morgan State in addition to his role as associate head coach. He was a standout nose tackle for Michigan during the 1990s where one of his teammates was Tyrone Wheatley. The seventh round draft pick from 1999 spent time as a coach at Arizona Western College before joining his alma mater as well as a brief stint with MSU in 2017 before being brought back by Wheatley.



The 2022 Pro Bowl is set to take place on Feb. 6 and will feature former South Carolina State standouts (NFC) Javon Hargrave and (AFC) Darius Leonard.



