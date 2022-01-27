Shedeur Sanders lands NIL deal with Gatorade

By

It’s still the off-season but Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw a touchdown on Thursday morning. The 19-year old announced on social media that he has landed a Name, Image and Likeness deal with Gatorade.

“Being the first HBCU athlete to sign an NIL deal with Gatorade… that’s legendary,” Sanders wrote. Sanders also announced the historic deal with a video on YouTube.

Sanders is joining the Gatorade roster that includes the likes of Serena Williams, J.J. Watt, Zion Williamson, Trevor Lawrence, DK Metcalf, Candace Parker, and Jayson Tatum.

“When I chose to attend an HBCU I knew I had a responsibility, that’s to win,” said Sanders.

“As one of the country’s best freshmen college football players, Shedeur Sanders is another incredible addition to the Gatorade Family,” said Chauncey Hamlett, CMO/VP of PepsiCo Beverages North America South Division. “In his first year at Jackson State University, he’s already demonstrated the excellence and tenacity Gatorade athletes are known for, and we’re excited to partner with him and build upon our commitment of supporting HBCUs and their athletes.”

Pepsi, the parent company of Gatorade, recently signed on as the official beverage of the SWAC. Shedeur’s father, Deion Sanders, has enjoyed a lengthy commercial relationship with Pepsi as well.

Shedeur Sanders has previously announced NIL deals with Beats by Dre headphones and the clothing brand of NFL star Tom Brady. Sanders’ deal is just the second NIL deal for Gatorade. Paige Bueckers, a UConn basketball player, signed a deal in 2021.

