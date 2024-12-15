Prairie View A&M loses on insane last second play

Prairie View A&M men’s basketball lost to Loyola Marymount in the most dramatic way possible on Saturday night. In a play that was more spectacular than Grant Hill feeding Christian Laettner, but not nearly the same stakes, the Panthers fell 76-75 on a reverse layup at the buzzer in Los Angeles.

You can see the amazing play here.

Prairie View was leading 75-74 with 2.8 seconds left when LMU managed to get the ball all the way up the court for the winning shot. The Lions, with no timeouts remaining, threw a three-quarter court heave that Aaron McBride caught and immediately passed in mid-air to Will Johnston. With the Panther defense back pedaling, Johnston drove in for the game-winning reverse layup for the win.

The game featured 12 ties and 10 lead changes, keeping the 769 spectators on the edge of their seats.

First Half: Trading Blows

The game began with both teams testing each other’s defenses. The first half ended in a 32-32 deadlock, as LMU relied on Johnston’s sharpshooting and Jevon Porter’s rebounding presence, while Prairie View’s Nick Anderson carried his squad with relentless drives to the basket.

Second Half: A Game of Runs

Loyola Marymount surged ahead early in the second half with Caleb Stone-Carrawell and Aaron McBride combining for key buckets. Prairie View responded with a balanced attack led by Anderson and Tanahj Pettway, narrowing the deficit. The Panthers’ near-perfect free-throw shooting (22-of-25) kept them within striking distance.

Final Moments: High Drama

With just under 30 seconds left, Prairie View’s Pettway sank two critical free throws to give the Panthers a 75-74 lead. That’s when Johnston sealed the Lions’ victory with the late game heroics.

Key Performers

LMU : Will Johnston: 23 points, including 4-of-7 from three-point range, and the game-winner. Caleb Stone-Carrawell: 17 points, 2 assists. Jevon Porter: 11 points, 12 rebounds, and pivotal defensive stops.

: Prairie View : Nick Anderson: 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting, 4 rebounds. Tanahj Pettway: 18 points, 5 assists, and ice-cold free throws under pressure. Marcel Bryant: 8 points, including key second-half contributions.

:

By the Numbers

LMU shot 48.1% from the field, buoyed by 36.4% shooting from beyond the arc, while Prairie View’s 49% shooting and aggressive drives led to a free-throw advantage. LMU dominated the boards with a 34-20 rebounding edge, while Prairie View capitalized on turnovers, converting them into 25 points.