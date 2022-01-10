By

SAN ANTONIO, Tex. – The American Football Coaches Association announced Bowie State head football coach Damon Wilson as the AFCA National Coach of the Year for the NCAA Division II on Monday morning at the Centennial AFCA Convention.

“This is the ultimate team award,” said Wilson. “I appreciate the recognition but it’s impossible to win this award without great coaches, players and alums buying in. I understand the impact of this award and its history.”

Damon Wilson, in his 12th year as head coach of the Bulldogs football program, guided Bowie State to a 12-2 record, BSU’s third-straight Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Northern Division title and championship with a 7-0 league record, and the programs fourth consecutive NCAA appearance and first-ever NCAA quarterfinal appearance in program history.

He was the CIAA Coach of the Year and AFCA Super Region II Coach of the Year. Wilson has an 89-45 overall record with a total of four NCAA playoff appearances, a total of seven CIAA Northern Division titles and three CIAA championships.



The award Is a historic honor as Wilson is the first for not only Bowie State but for the CIAA conference as Wilson becomes the first CIAA coach to win the prestigious award.

Bowie State’s Damon Wilson named national coach of the year