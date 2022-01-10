By

LOS ANGELES – FOX Sports honors the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday,

Jan. 17, 2022, with a special college basketball matchup featuring Notre Dame at Howard live onFOX beginning at 2:00 PM ET.

FOX Sports’ coverage includes special messages from prominent figures sharing stories of what Martin Luther King Jr. and his legacy means to them.

The matchup marks the first time Notre Dame visits a Historically Black College and University

(HBCU) in program history. The game was originally scheduled for MLK Day 2021, but it was

canceled due to concerns relating to COVID-19.



FOX College Hoops lead play-by-play announcer Gus Johnson returns to his alma mater to call

the action, and National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Famer and NBA veteran Jim Jackson

provides analysis.

Host Mike Hill and analysts Steve Lavin and Donny Marshall provide pregame, halftime and

postgame coverage on-site from Burr Gymnasium in Washington, D.C. FOX COLLEGE HOOPS

TIP-OFF begins at 2:00 PM ET on FOX with Notre Dame at Howard tipping off at 2:30 PM ET.

Last year, in the week leading up to the scheduled game, Johnson appeared on the FOX Sports

podcast “Titus & Tate” to talk about some of his favorite memories at Howard, the importance of HBCUs and more with hosts Mark Titus and Tate Frazier. Watch and listen to the podcast here.



College basketball games on FOX, FS1 and FS2 can be streamed via FOXSports.com and on

the FOX Sports app.

Notre Dame and Howard to finally meet on basketball court