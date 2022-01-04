HBCU NFL ProFile – Dec. 30 2021 to Jan. 3, 2022

For HBCU NFL player Khadarel Hodge of Detroit, it was a career day. For Indy’s Darius Leonard, it was business as usual.
Offensive POW
Hodge, a fifth-year veteran out of Prairie View A&M, had a chance to shine with several of Detroits’s top receivers out because of health and safety protocols.
In the Lions 51-29 loss to Seattle Sunday, Hodge was targeted a career-high ten times. He finished with five catches for 76 yards, the largest output of his career. The most impressive play of the day came when he set up the Lions’ second touchdown. He dove to make a 42-yard catch.
Hodge caught the passes from back-up QB Tim Boyle. Boyle was playing for starter Jared Goff who was out with a knee injury.
Hodge has spent most of the season as a backup playing on special teams. He has proven to be worthy of increased reps on offense as the season has progressed.
Defensive POW
Leonard had another monster day but it was not enough as the Colts fell to Las Vegas, 23-20. But Leonard did all he could do. He talked about his frustration after the loss.
The three-time all-Pro linebacker out of South Carolina State stuffed the stat box. He registered seven tackles, six solos. He added an interception, a forced fumble and broke up one pass.
The forced fumble, on a tackle of Raiders’ back-up QB Marcus Mariota, was his career-best seventh of the season. He is currently tied for first in the league in forced fumbles. Though the ball came out inside the Indianapolis 10-yard line, the Raiders were able to get back on the ball.
Despite missing two games, Leonard has 114 tackles on the season for the 9-7 Colts. This is the fourth 100-tackle season in his four years in the league.
HBCU NFL POW – Special Teams
Grambling State product Chester Rogers He cauwas again a key contributor on offense and special teams. He caught two passes for 13 yards and returned three punts for 28 yards In the Titans’ 34-3 win over Miami.
HBCU NFL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
For games of December 30, 2021 – January 3, 2022
DEFENSE
– #53 DARIUS LEONARD, LB, Indianapolis (4th season, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE) – In 23-20 loss to Las Vegas, Leonard had seven total tackles, six solos, one interception, one forced fumble – his career-high seventh of the year – and one pass defended. He also barely missed a sack on the Raiders’ game-winning TD drive. Leonard was in on all 62 defensive snaps (100%) and five special teams’ snaps (19%).
OFFENSE
– #18 KHADAREL HODGE, WR, Detroit (5th season, PRAIRIE VIEW A&M – In the Lions’ 51-29 loss to Seattle, Hodge had five receptions on ten targets for 76 yards (15.2-yard average) and a long catch of 42 yards. He also had two tackles. He played 48 snaps on offense (76%) and 11 on special teams (34%).
SPECIAL TEAMS
– #80 CHESTER ROGERS, WR/KR, Tennessee (5th season, GRAMBLING STATE) – In 34-3 win over Miami, Rogers had two receptions on two targets for 13 yards and 28 yards (9.3-yard average) on three punt returns with a long return of 11 yards. He logged 20 plays on offense (32%) and four plays on special teams (15%).
OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES
OFFENSE
– #75 BRANDON PARKER, OT, Las Vegas (4th season, NORTH CAROLINA A&T) – In the Raiders’ 23-20 win over Indianapolis, Parker started at right offensive tackle and helped Las Vegas rush for 85 yards and one TD and pass for 255 yards and one TD while the line gave up two sacks (-14 yards). Parker played all 62 offensive plays (100%) and five special teams’ snaps (19%).
– #71 TYTUS HOWARD, OG, Houston (3rd season, ALABAMA STATE) – In 23-7 loss to San Francisco, Howard did not play because he is on the reserve COVID-19 list for the second straight week.
– #72 TERRON ARMSTEAD, OT, New Orleans (10th season, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF) – In New Orleans’ win over Carolina, Armstead did not play as he is out with a knee injury.
DEFENSE
– #95 JAVON HARGRAVE, DT, Philadelphia (5th season, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE) – In 20-16 win over Washington, Hargrave was in on five total tackles, three solos and two assists, including one tackle for loss. Hargrave played 53 snaps on defense (84%) and one special teams’ snap (5%).
– #90 GROVER STEWART, DT, Indianapolis (5th year, ALBANY STATE) – In 23-20 loss to Las Vegas, Stewart had one solo tackle on 35 plays on defense (56%) and nine plays on special teams (35%).
– #41 ANTHONY LEVINE SR., DB, Baltimore (10th season, TENNESSEE STATE) – In 20-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Levine had one assisted tackle on special teams. He played 18 snaps on special teams (78%).
– #36 DANNY JOHNSON, DB/KR, Washington (3rd season, SOUTHERN) – In 20-16 loss to Philadelphia, Johnson had three total tackles, two solos. He was in on 61 plays on defense (100%).
– #33 – ANTONIO HAMILTON, DB, Arizona (6th season, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE) – In 25-22 win over Dallas, Hamilton was in on 39 defensive snaps and five on special teams without a stat.
SPECIAL TEAMS
– #27 BOBBY PRICE, DB, Detroit (2nd season, NORFOLK STATE) – In 51-29 loss to Seattle, Price had one tackle and one assisted tackle on special teams. He was in on five plays on defense (7%) and 18 on special teams (56%).
– #66 JOSHUA MILES, OL, Arizona (3rd season, MORGAN STATE) – In 25-22 win over Dallas, Miles was in on five special teams’ plays (19%).
– #60 TRENT SCOTT, OL, Carolina (3rd season, GRAMBLING STATE) – In the Panthers’ 18-10 loss to New Orleans, Scott got in for three plays on special teams (11%).