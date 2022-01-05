Reginald Ruffin promises upgrades at Tuskegee

Reginald Ruffin intends to change the standard at Tuskegee University after being named head football coach and athletic director. Coach Ruffin listed off several areas of concern on a recent social media post.
“The real problem is just for football is that you can’t practice, weight train, locker rooms, bathrooms, and sports medicine facilities to treat student athletes are all unbelievable.” Coach Ruffin stated.
He went on to mention that the University will not be building a new facility this year but that it will be coming in the future.
“The student athletes deserve better,” Coach Ruffin began. “I met with the men’s and women’s basketball teams on Tuesday to let them know I care and support them.”
Remodeling the the entire locker rooms for both teams and upgrading the sports medicine room in the gym was mentioned as a first order of business. His action items for the arena include new flooring, lockers, players lounge, LED scores table and scoreboard. Ruffin would also like to invest in a volleyball system and hitting machine for the sport. Remodeling the sports medicine room was another item mentioned.
“Next my attention is the softball facility,” Coach Ruffin continued. “The head baseball coach said everything was good for now but needed fencing for securing and protection of the new baseball field.”
Coach Reginald Ruffin mentioned that he had reached out to an artificial turf company about installing turf for the baseball and softball fields. He lastly addressed the many upgrades he would like to see pertaining to football. His list includes upgrading the press box, the locker rooms, weight training room, players lounge, and hospitality room.
“All of the problems are not Tuskegee University standards period,” Coach Ruffin explained. “My now is to get this program functional and I will hear from the critics later.”
“Let’s start putting the students first,” He concluded. “We are going to agree to disagree but we must stand together in unity. One love, one family, and one heartbeat.”