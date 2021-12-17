Florida State DE Marcus Cushnie hits transfer portal again

By

Marcus Cushnie is back in the transfer portal after a short stint at Florida State.



The former Alabama A&M defensive end announced on Friday that he is re-entering the transfer portal after spending the fall with FSU. Here’s what he had to say.

To my FSU family, I’d like to say it’s been a blessing playing here this fall. I was welcomed with open hands and immediately treated with respect. To the whole coaching staff, thank you for giving me the opportunity to play at my dream school and pushing me every day. To Coach Haggins JP and Fuller, I’m forever grateful and indebted to all of you. The knowledge I was able to soak up under you guys in such a short time will carry on with me forever.

To Coach Norvell, thank you for believing in me. I know you will become a legendary coach at FSU. And lastly, to my teammates, thank all of you for supporting and encouraging me through this season, and to the Dline room, I never thought I would make this many brothers for life in a short amount of time. I wish y’all nothing but the best. With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal to finish my last year. I have one year of eligibility and a redshirt remaining!



Cushnie entered the transfer portal this spring after starting his career and getting his degree at AAMU. He registered seven sacks in addition to 20 tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss with two quarterback hurries in the abbreviated four-game spring 2021 season. Cushnie played in all 12 games in 2019 and recorded 39 tackles, including 13.0 for loss with seven sacks, eight quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles, two pass breakups, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick.



In 12 games this fall, he recorded three tackles and 1.5 sacks at Florida State.

