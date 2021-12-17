Hampton pulls out of Legacy Classic

By

The Legacy Classic, an HBCU basketball showcase put on by actor Michael B. Jordan, is having a late lineup change.

Hampton University has been forced to pull out of the Legacy Basketball Classic due to COVID-19 issues, first reported by HBCU Gameday. Hampton will be replaced by Delaware State.

Hampton University Director of Athletics Eugene Marshall, Jr. announced on Friday that the men’s basketball team will be pausing all activities due to a positive COVID-19 test among the team as they returned from Maryland.

“The men’s basketball program will now pause and follow Hampton University COVID-19 protocols,” he said. “The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and those associated with the team are of the utmost importance.”



Hampton was slated to play North Carolina Central on Saturday at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ

The Hampton University Marching Force is still scheduled to perform at the Invest QQQ Legacy Classic and at the Barclays Center on Saturday. Further updates will be announced as they are made available.

