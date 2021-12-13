By

Former Jackson State quarterback Jalon Jones is headed back to the SWAC.



Jones revealed that he will be signing with Bethune-Cookman after spending the fall season at Mississippi Delta Community College. He made the announcement on his Twitter account on Sunday.

The Henrico, VA native started the first five games of the 2021 spring season under Deion Sanders before taking a backseat to Quincy Casey against Alabama A&M. Jones completed 55.6 percent of his passes and threw for 12 touchdowns to just three interceptions in those five games.

Sanders made the switch to Casey after back-to-back losses to Alabama State and Southern. Jones threw all three of his picks in those two games while playing under duress. His offensive line didn’t give him much support, forcing him to run for his life much of the time. Jones also rushed for five touchdowns in those five games. Both quarterbacks ended up in the transfer portal by the time the summer rolled around. Jones was first, and then came Casey, who would ultimately end up at Alabama A&M.

Ultimately Shedeur Sanders was named starting quarterback heading into the fall season. He led JSU to its first SWAC title since 2007 and won freshman of the year honors. Jalon Jones put in his work at the JUCO level, earning an offer from Virginia State as well as BCU.



Jones originally signed with Florida. After attending one semester there he transferred to Jackson State prior to the 2019 season. He played in 11 games as a true freshman. He completed 54-of-111 passes for 882 yards and nine touchdowns that season. He also showed off his versatility, running for 395 yards on 93 carries.



Jones will look to assert himself as the starter for a Bethune-Cookman team that went just 2-9 during its inaugural SWAC campaign. BCU and JSU are both a part of the SWAC East, so he’ll get to face Jackson State this fall.

