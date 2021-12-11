By

It has been quite a week for North Carolina Central University coach LeVelle Moton. He coached his 200th victory on Thursday night in a 102-50 victory over Carver College. On Friday afternoon he was honored with the unveiling of a mural depicting him in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina.

The mural, created by Sean Kernick, features Moton surrounded by championship trophies.

“Let’s be honest when people have something like this they aren’t alive to see it. I still haven’t soaked it in and truly embraced it, this is really my first time seeing it. I think it’s dope, not because I’m up there but because it’s a representation of all the people that poured into my life,” Moton said.

Moton is a Raleigh native, starring at Enloe High school before beginning his Hall of Fame career at North Carolina Central University.

His impact to the Triangle area goes beyond just basketball. His “Velle Cares” Foundation has been very active in philantrophic efforts in the community. He’s supported back to school events for children as well as events to support single mothers and teachers.

Moton has also invested in development projects in southeast Raleigh with Raleigh Raised Development, LLC. Another foundation project also centers around a partnership with Google to help low-income Triangle residents for careers in information technology.

The LeVelle Moton mural stands on South Salisbury Street, near East Hargett Street in downtown.

NCCU’s Moton honored with downtown mural