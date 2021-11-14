Top HBCU Performances – from games of Nov. 13

Top HBCU Performances produced four champions Saturday – (l. to r.) Damon Wilson’s Bowie State Bulldogs’ three-peat in the CIAA; the dominant defense of the Albany State Golden Rams in the SIAC; Shedeur (#2) and wheelchair-bound Dad Deion Sanders of Jackson State in the SWAC East; and Kendrell Flowers (#26) and SC State in the MEAC despite a loss to NC A&T.