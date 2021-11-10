Keyshawn James Fayetteville State
CIAA

2021 CIAA Player of The Year, All-Conference Awards

The CIAA has released its 2021 postseason awards, including Offensive And Defensive Players of the Year, as well as it’s all-conference team.

CHARLOTTE, NC – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) announces its 2021 Football All-Conference teams and superlatives as voted on by the CIAA Football Coaches Association and Sports Information Directors Association. This year’s teams are led by Offensive Player of the Year Bryce Witt of Chowan University, Defensive Player of the Year Keyshawn James from Fayetteville State University, Special Teams Player of the Year Achille Laudet of Lincoln University, and Lineman of the Year Greg Brooks of Fayetteville State University.

During his senior season, Witt passed for 2864 yards on 220 completions, averaging 286.4 yards per game, with 31 touchdowns and a 66.3 completion percentage, all of which led the CIAA. The Sutherland, VA native had a 167.1 efficiency rating and added 11 rushing touchdowns, ranking second in the conference in both categories. One of the most prolific passers in Division II, Witt ranks top 10 or better nationally in several categories – including second in point scored (252), second in points scored per game (25.2), eighth in passing touchdowns, eighth in passing efficiency, ninth in completion percentage, and tenth in passing yards. He also ranks top 16 nationally in both completions per game and passing yards per game as well as 18th in rushing touchdowns. Witt helped Chowan lead the CIAA in scoring offense at 38.5 points per game (14thin nationally) and total offense at 432.2 yards per game during the regular season while posting their highest win total since 1983.

James, a native of Cayce, SC, led the league during the regular season with 21 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks, good for second and fourth in the nation respectively. The senior defensive lineman ranks ninth in the CIAA with 62 total tackles while his four forced fumbles on the season is second-best in the conference and ties for third in Division II. James helped Fayetteville State lead the CIAA in scoring defense at 12 points per game and total defense at 203.1 yards per game during the regular season, securing their fourth straight CIAA Southern Division title.

Laudet totaled 42 punts for 1774 yards, leading all CIAA punters with 42.2 yards per punt, while landing seven inside the 20 with three touchbacks. The Stillwater, MN native also led the league with 10 punts of 50 yards or more with a long of 59 yards.

Brooks led an FSU offensive line unit that is responsible for the Broncos finishing second in the conference in both scoring offense (32.9 point per game) and total offense (394.4 yards per game) while giving up a league-low 13 sacks throughout the regular season. The Walkertown, NC native is a three-time All-CIAA selection (2017, 2019, 2021) and earned all-region honors in 2019.

Bowie State Head Coach Damon Wilson was voted CIAA Coach of the Year for the second straight season by league media and coaches. Wilson led Bowie State to a 9-1 regular season, including 9-0 against Division II competition, and a third consecutive CIAA Northern Division crown with a 7-0 record in conference play. Wilson and Bowie State have been in the Division II Top 25 all season, ranking as high as no. 8 nationally in one poll, and will play for their third straight CIAA championship on Saturday, November 13.

Leading the All-Rookie selections is Offensive Rookie of the Year Jada Byers of Virginia Union University and Defensive Rookie of the Year Isaac Anderson of Chowan University.

Byers, a running back from Hammonton, NJ, led all CIAA rookies with 910 rushing yards, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. He leads the conference with 12 rushing touchdowns, which currently ranks within the top 15 nationally. A defensive lineman from Jacksonville, NC, Anderson finished with 37 total tackles while leading all CIAA rookies with 20 tackles for loss and nine sacks, ranking second in the conference in both categories. His two tackles for loss per game is tied for fourth in all of Division II while 20 total stops behind the line of scrimmage is tied for third nationally.

Fayetteville State leads the way with 11 All-CIAA selections followed by Bowie State and Chowan with nine selections each. Shaw had the most all-rookie selections with four followed by Elizabeth City State with three.

First Team All-CIAA

Tight End 
Ke’Monta Stockdale, Fayetteville State 

Offensive Linemen 
Greg Brooks, Fayetteville State 
Tyreese Bobbitt, Shaw 
Quinton Bobo, Bowie State 
Jaylan Galloway, Fayetteville State 
David Keck, Chowan 

Wide Receivers 
Charles Hall, Virginia Union 
Imeek Watkins, Chowan 

Quarterback 
Bryce Witt, Chowan 

Running Backs 
Calil Wilkins, Bowie State 
Sidney Gibbs, Shaw 

Kick Returner 
Imeek Watkins, Chowan 

Place Kicker 
Elton Andrew, Fayetteville State 

Defensive Linemen 
Rafiq Abdul Wahid, Chowan 
Keyshawn James, Fayetteville State 
Javon Frazier, Virginia State 
Jonathan Ross, Bowie State 

Linebackers 
Devon Hunt, Shaw 
Devon Cathcart, Lincoln (PA) 
Ta’Shaun Taylor, Winston-Salem State 

Defensive Backs 
Brandon Barnes-Brown, Fayetteville State 
Joshua Williams, Fayetteville State 
Will Adams, Virginia State 
Kevin Sherman, Shaw 

Punt Returner 
Tyeous Sharpe, Fayetteville State 

Punter 
Achille Laudet, Lincoln (PA) 

Second Team All-CIAA

Tight End 
Desmond Smith, Virginia Union 

Offensive Linemen 
Savion Hopes, Virginia Union 
Antavious Zachery, Shaw 
Justice Davis, Bowie State 
Mark Murphy, Bowie State 
Mark Lawton, Virginia Union 

Wide Receivers 
Laurence King, Chowan 
Reggie Bryant, Johnson C. Smith 

Quarterback 
K’hari Lane, Fayetteville State 

Running Backs 
Jada Byers, Virginia Union 
Donshel Jetton, Fayetteville State 

Kick Returner 
Zion Riddick, Elizabeth City State 

Place Kicker 
Jude McAtamney, Chowan 

Defensive Linemen 
Isaac Anderson, Chowan 
Adonte Braxton, Virginia State 
Joshua Pryor, Bowie State 
Gilberto Ortiz, Chowan 

Linebackers 
Zion Johnson, Virginia State 
Juanya’ Majette, Elizabeth City State 
Gerald Simpson, Fayetteville State  

Defensive Backs 
Rontay Dunbar, Lincoln (PA) 
Taeyon Reynolds, Elizabeth City State 
Elijah Banks, Winston-Salem State 
Raymond Boone, Bowie State 

Punt Returner 
Darious Bowman, Bowie State 

Punter 
Kenny Amaya, Bowie State 

CIAA All-Rookie Team

Offense 
Jada Byers, Virginia Union 
Deandre Proctor, Saint Augustine’s 
Michael Todd, Fayetteville State 
Josiah Hayes, Elizabeth City State  
Antjuan Collins, Winston-Salem State 
Christian Peters, Shaw 
Davion Nelson, Johnson C. Smith 
Mark Lawton, Virginia Union 
Devin Versteegen, Shaw 
Cameron Saunders, Elizabeth City State 
Ah’shaan Belcher, Shaw 

Defense 
Isaac Anderson, Chowan 
Raevon Freeman, Elizabeth City State 
Kymon Pope, Virginia State 
Kareem Butler, Shaw 
Rontay Dunbar, Lincoln (PA) 
J’vin Farmer, Chowan 
TJ Tucker, Virginia State 
Makhai Beasley, Lincoln (PA) 
Joseph Murray, Bowie State 
Jaden Echols, Livingstone 
Lee Sales, Saint Augustine’s 

Offensive Player of the Year – QB Bryce Witt, Chowan 

Defensive Player of the Year – DL Keyshawn James, Fayetteville State 

Special Teams Player of the Year – P Achille Laudet, Lincoln (PA)

Lineman of the Year – Greg Brooks, Fayetteville State 

Offensive Rookie of the Year – RB Jada Byers, Virginia Union 

Defensive Rookie of the Year – DL Isaac Anderson, Chowan 

Coach of the Year – Damon Wilson, Bowie State 

2021 CIAA Player of The Year, All-Conference Awards
