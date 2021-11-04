Bowie State

Bowie State women start season ranked

Bowie State women’s basketball returns to the court after sitting out the 2020-21 season as a nationally ranked team out of the CIAA.

Bowie, Md. – The Women’s Basketball Division II Media Poll, sponsored by D2SIDA, is in its eighth season of existence announced the 2021-22 Preseason Poll and Bowie State University was voted No. 20 announced Wednesday.

The regional polls will be released every Monday (until the NCAA begins releasing its regional polls), followed by the national poll every Tuesday during the season.

Below is the complete list of rankings:

NATIONAL POLL

RankSchool (First-Place Votes)W-L Pts.
1Lubbock Christian (16)23-0400
2Drury17-1382
3Lander20-2358
4Central Missouri23-5352
5Alaska-Anchorage3-0309
6North Georgia18-2284
7Fort Hays State22-4259
8Daemen14-3249
9Gannon0-0247
10Azusa Pacific12-5246
11Colorado School of Mines17-3216
12Union (Tenn.)19-6215
13Belmont Abbey24-3192
14Walsh16-5180
15Nebraska-Kearney23-4164
16Tampa7-0152
17Texas A&M-Commerce14-4147
18Ashland11-7132
19Stonehill0-0128
20Bowie State0-0116
21Minnesota-Duluth14-284
22Charleston (W.Va.)19-382
23Michigan Tech17-177
24Southwestern Oklahoma State18-446
25Cal State-San Marcos0-035

The Bulldogs will begin their 2021-22 campaign on Saturday, Nov. 13 at Shippensburg. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

For the most up-to-date information on Bowie State University Athletics and its 13 varsity sports teams, please visit www.bsubulldogs.com.

