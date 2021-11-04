Bowie State women start season ranked

By

Bowie, Md. – The Women’s Basketball Division II Media Poll, sponsored by D2SIDA, is in its eighth season of existence announced the 2021-22 Preseason Poll and Bowie State University was voted No. 20 announced Wednesday.



The regional polls will be released every Monday (until the NCAA begins releasing its regional polls), followed by the national poll every Tuesday during the season.



Below is the complete list of rankings:

NATIONAL POLL

Rank School (First-Place Votes) W-L Pts. 1 Lubbock Christian (16) 23-0 400 2 Drury 17-1 382 3 Lander 20-2 358 4 Central Missouri 23-5 352 5 Alaska-Anchorage 3-0 309 6 North Georgia 18-2 284 7 Fort Hays State 22-4 259 8 Daemen 14-3 249 9 Gannon 0-0 247 10 Azusa Pacific 12-5 246 11 Colorado School of Mines 17-3 216 12 Union (Tenn.) 19-6 215 13 Belmont Abbey 24-3 192 14 Walsh 16-5 180 15 Nebraska-Kearney 23-4 164 16 Tampa 7-0 152 17 Texas A&M-Commerce 14-4 147 18 Ashland 11-7 132 19 Stonehill 0-0 128 20 Bowie State 0-0 116 21 Minnesota-Duluth 14-2 84 22 Charleston (W.Va.) 19-3 82 23 Michigan Tech 17-1 77 24 Southwestern Oklahoma State 18-4 46 25 Cal State-San Marcos 0-0 35

The Bulldogs will begin their 2021-22 campaign on Saturday, Nov. 13 at Shippensburg. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

