Bowie State women start season ranked

Bowie, Md. – The Women’s Basketball Division II Media Poll, sponsored by D2SIDA, is in its eighth season of existence announced the 2021-22 Preseason Poll and Bowie State University was voted No. 20 announced Wednesday.
The regional polls will be released every Monday (until the NCAA begins releasing its regional polls), followed by the national poll every Tuesday during the season.
Below is the complete list of rankings:
NATIONAL POLL
|Rank
|School (First-Place Votes)
|W-L
|Pts.
|1
|Lubbock Christian (16)
|23-0
|400
|2
|Drury
|17-1
|382
|3
|Lander
|20-2
|358
|4
|Central Missouri
|23-5
|352
|5
|Alaska-Anchorage
|3-0
|309
|6
|North Georgia
|18-2
|284
|7
|Fort Hays State
|22-4
|259
|8
|Daemen
|14-3
|249
|9
|Gannon
|0-0
|247
|10
|Azusa Pacific
|12-5
|246
|11
|Colorado School of Mines
|17-3
|216
|12
|Union (Tenn.)
|19-6
|215
|13
|Belmont Abbey
|24-3
|192
|14
|Walsh
|16-5
|180
|15
|Nebraska-Kearney
|23-4
|164
|16
|Tampa
|7-0
|152
|17
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|14-4
|147
|18
|Ashland
|11-7
|132
|19
|Stonehill
|0-0
|128
|20
|Bowie State
|0-0
|116
|21
|Minnesota-Duluth
|14-2
|84
|22
|Charleston (W.Va.)
|19-3
|82
|23
|Michigan Tech
|17-1
|77
|24
|Southwestern Oklahoma State
|18-4
|46
|25
|Cal State-San Marcos
|0-0
|35
The Bulldogs will begin their 2021-22 campaign on Saturday, Nov. 13 at Shippensburg. Game time is set for 7 p.m.
