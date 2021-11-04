By

Dover, Del. (Nov. 3, 2021) — Delaware State equestrian is back in the top 10 national rankings. The National Collegiate Equestrian Association announced the top 10 Dual Discipline team rankings, and the Hornets moved into the No. 10 spot, as determined by the NCEA Selection Committee.



This marks the first time since February 2020 that DSU has appeared in the national rankings.

The Hornets rose to No. 8 in the Oct. 2, 2018 poll, the highest ranking in team history. DSU was No. 9 to begin 2019, but fell from the poll after consecutive losses to UC Davis, Auburn and Fresno State early in the 2020 calendar year.



Oklahoma State comes in at No. 1 in the latest rankings with a 3-0 record after defeating Baylor, Auburn and TCU. The Auburn Tigers (5-1) come in at No. 2 followed by the Baylor Bears (2-1) at No. 3. Wrapping up the top five are Texas A&M at No. 4 and Georgia at No. 5.

After splitting the weekend 1-1, Fresno State enters as No. 6, while SMU takes the seventh spot. UC Davis moved up from the preseason rankings to No. 8 with a 1-1 record and TCU dropped to No. 9.



For all of the latest information on the NCEA, log onto http://www.collegiateequestrian.com or follow on social media at @NCEA_Equestrian on Twitter and @_ncea on Instagram.



Top 10 Dual Discipline Team Rankings (Nov. 3, 2021)

1. Oklahoma State

2. Auburn

3. Baylor

4. Texas A&M

5. Georgia

6. Fresno State

7. SMU

8. UC Davis

9. TCU

10. Delaware State

Delaware State equestrian program ranked