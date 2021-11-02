HBCU NFL ProFile – Games of Oct. 28 – Nov. 1, 2021

The HBCU NFL ProFile for this week features some different names.
Grambling State product Trent Scott got his first start of the season for the Carolina Panthers and came through in flying colors.
The fourth-year pro helped the Panthers snap a four-game losing streak with a 19-13 win over Atlanta. In the game, Scott played all 74 offensive snaps and five additional snaps on special teams. He and the offensive line paved the way for the Panthers to rush for a season-high 203 yards. The Panthers also passed for 129 yards. It was their first game of the season with over 200 rushing yards.
Additionally, the offensive line did not give up a sack of Carolina QB Sam Darnold.
HBCU NFL ProFile – SPECIAL TEAMS POW
Former CIAA and Virginia State star running back Trenton Cannon’s opportunities are few and far between. As a running back/kick returner for the San Francisco 49ers, the fourth-year speedster has to take advantage of every one.
He did just that Sunday as he brought a kickoff back 29 yards in the 49ers’ 33-22 win over Chicago. He also added a special teams’ tackle to his contributions during 14 snaps of special teams’ play. Cannon has just three carries on offense or four yards so far this season but has turned into an ace on special teams.
Cannon has 11 kickoff returns for 238 yards, an average of 21.6 yards per return with a long return of 68 yards. He has also racked up five solo tackles as a gunner covering punts and kickoffs.
HBCU NFL ProFile – Defensive POW
Indianapolis linebacker Darius Leonard occupies the defensive player of the week slot for the fourth straight week.
Leonard again stuffed the stat sheet and played his heart out in the Colts’ close 34-31 loss to Tennessee. Leonard had eight total tackles, five solos, one tackle for loss and one pass defended.
He beat out his fellow former HBCU performer Grover Stewart of the Colts. The Albany State product had four solo stops among five tackles including one tackle for loss vs. Tennessee.
HBCU NFL Players of the Week
For games of October 28 – November 1, 2021
OFFENSE
– #78 TRENT SCOTT, OL, Carolina (3rd season, NORTH CAROLINA A&T) – Started at right guard for Panthers in 19-13 win over Atlanta. The Panthers rushed for 203 yards and passed for 129 with QB Sam Darnold not sacked. Scott played all 74 offensive plays (100%) and five plays on special teams (19%).
SPECIAL TEAMS
– #49 TRENTON CANNON, RB/KR, San Francisco (4th season, VIRGINIA STATE) – Had one kickoff return for 29 yards and one special teams’ tackle in 33-22 win over Chicago. He played 14 snaps on special teams (52%).
DEFENSE
– #53 DARIUS LEONARD, LB, Indianapolis (4th season, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE) – In 34-31 loss to Tennessee, Leonard had eight total tackles, five solos and three assists, one tackle for loss and one pass defended. Leonard was in on all 73 defensive snaps (100%) and six special teams’ snap (19%).
OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES
OFFENSE
– #72 TERRON ARMSTEAD, OT, New Orleans (9th season, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF) – Started at left tackle in the Saints’ 36-27 win over Tampa Bay. New Orleans rushed for 152 yards and passed for 215 yards. New Orleans QBs were sacked just once. He was in on all 76 offensive plays (100%) and did not play on special teams.
– #18 KHADAREL HODGE, WR, Detroit (4th season, PRAIRIE VIEW A&M) – In Lions’ 44-6 loss to Philadelphia, Hodge was targeted twice but did not have a reception. He got in on 16 offensive plays (26%) and 12 plays on special teams (48%).
– #71 TYTUS HOWARD, OG, Houston (3rd season, ALABAMA STATE) – Starting at left offensive guard in Texans’ 38-22 loss to the LA Rams. Howard and the offense generated 44 rushing yards and 310 passing yards and gave up one sack. Howard was in on all 61 offensive plays (100%) and three special teams’ play (9%).
– #80 CHESTER ROGERS, WR, Tennessee (5th season, GRAMBLING STATE) – In 34-31 win over Indianapolis, Rogers did not have a catch in one target but had two punt returns for 21 yards (10.5-yard average) with a long return of 19 yards. Rogers was in on 31 plays on offense (42%) and four plays on special teams (13%).
DEFENSE
– #36 DANNY JOHNSON, DB, WASHINGTON (4th season, SOUTHERN) – In 17-10 loss to Denvert, Johnson was credited with one solo tackle on defense. He got in on 12 plays on defense (23%) and 10 plays on special teams (53%).
– #97 JAVON HARGRAVE, DT, Philadelphia (6th season, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE) – In 44-6 win over Detroit, Hargrave had one assisted tackle and one hit on the quarterback. He played on 31 defensive snaps (50%) and one special teams’ play (4%).
– #90 GROVER STEWART, DT, Indianapolis (5th season, ALBANY STATE) – In Colts’ 34-31 loss to Tennessee, Stewart had five total tackles with four solos and one tackle for loss. He was in on 48 defensive plays (66%) and 14 on special teams (45%).
SPECIAL TEAMS
– #33 ANTONIO HAMILTON, DB, Arizona (6th season, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE) – In 24-21 loss to Green Bay, Hamilton did not have a stat while logging 15 plays on special teams (68%).
– #27 BOBBY PRICE, FS, Detroit (2nd season, NORFOLK STATE) – In 44-6 loss to Philadelphia, had one assisted tackle on defense and one assisted tackle on special teams. He was in on eight plays on defense (12%) and seven special teams’ plays (28%).
– #66 JOSH MILES, OT, Arizona (3rd season, MORGAN STATE) – In Arizona’s 24-21 loss to Green Bay, Miles did not have a stat while playing on three plays on special teams (14%).
– #7 JAMIE GILLAN, P, Cleveland (3rd season, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF) – In 15-10 loss to Pittsburgh, Gillan punted four times for 197 yards, an average of 49.3 yards per punt (42.0 net), with one downed inside the 20. Gillan’s longest punt was 56 yards. He also had a special teams’ tackle. Gillan was in on seven special teams’ plays (35%).