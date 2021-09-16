Trenton Cannon claimed by the San Francisco 49ers

By

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday that they have claimed former Virginia State University running back Trenton Cannon off waivers.

Cannon is a four-year NFL veteran that was selected by the New York Jets in the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent two seasons with the Jets before signing with the Carolina Panthers in 2020. Cannon played the entire 2020 season with the Panthers and appeared in 14 games. He spent most of his time as a return specialist. His longest return was for 98 yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cannon had 10 carriers on offense for 33 yards.

Trenton Cannon did not make the Panthers 2021 53-man roster after star running back Christian McCaffrey returned to the rotation. Cannon signed with the Baltimore Ravens days before the 2021 NFL season kicked off. He appeared in their season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night. Cannon had two carriers for five yards. He was then waived by the Ravens on Tuesday afternoon.

via Carolina Panthers

The 49ers signed Trenton Cannon after their star running back Raheem Mostert had a season-ending injury. The 49ers will play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon. Cannon could potentially match up against fellow HBCU alumni Javon Hargrave of the Eagles.

