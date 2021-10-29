Grambling band to sit out after death of member

By

The Grambling State World Famed Tiger Marching Band was supposed to be headed to Tallahassee, FL this week to support its football team as it takes on Florida A&M.

Unfortunately the band didn’t make the trip for a somber reason. Jamarcea Washington, a member of the band, lost his life in a car accident this week.

The band made the announcement via Instagram earlier this week.

“The World Famed Marching Band was heartbroken to learn that one of its beloved bandsmen; Jamarcea Washington, Senior Criminal Justice Major passed away. The grief felt by the marching band staff and fellow bandsmen is devastating and hard to bear.

Our hearts go out to his family. Your understanding, thoughts, and prayers are appreciated as we take this time to provide support and comfort to one another.”

FAMU Vice President & Director of Athletics, Kortne Gorsha, released a statement on Friday night.

“Florida A&M athletics wants to send our condolences to Grambling State University, the Tiger Marching band, and the whole Grambling State Community after one of their band members passed away in a fatal car crash the other night,” he said.

“We are saddened that the band will not make the trip down to be a part of our homecoming experience, but our thoughts and prayers will be with the Grambling State community. “

Our thoughts and prayers are also with the family of Mr. Washington as well as his band mates and friends.

