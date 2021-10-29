Southern University Homecoming 2021

Baton Rouge, LA – Southern University held its first homecoming on “The Bluff” since 2019. The football team came into the game with hopes of giving division foe Prairie View its first conference loss. Prairie View jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead. By halftime the Panthers led 14-7.
At halftime fans, alumni, and current students were treated to performances by the Prairie View “Marching Storm” and their beloved Human Jukebox. As for who won the halftime battle, we’ll let the band head aficionados decide. Unfortunately for the Jaguar faithful, their football team would go on to lose to Prairie View 47-21.
-Check out the photo recap below as I captured the 0 quarter to the 5th Quarter.