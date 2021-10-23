By

The first Big South Conference meeting between North Carolina A&T and Hampton was a definitive win — just not for who most observers thought it would be.

Hampton jumped on North Carolina A&T early and often, coming up with a surprising 30-9 win over their in-conference HBCU rivals at home on Saturday.

The loss dropped A&T to 3-4 overall and 2-2 in Big South play. Hampton improved to 3-4 overall and 1-2.

The Pirates held the Aggies to just 91 yards rushing and 364 yards overall.

Jett Duffey completed 17 of 25 passes for 285 yards, including a 30 yard scoring strike to Jadakis Bonds to help Hampton jump out to a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter.

The A&T defense scored first as Elijah Burris was stopped in the endzone for a safety. A&T’s offense got on the board as Jalen Fowler hit Jamison Warren for a 74 yard strike to take a 9-7 lead to end the first quarter.

The rest of the game belonged to Hampton. Two field goals gave it a 13-9 lead heading into halftime.

The Pirates would increase their lead as Duffy connected with Romon Fitzgerald for a 72 yard score to make it 20-9. They would put the nail in the coffin with a 31 yard run by Burris and another field goal in the fourth quarter.

Burris finished with 94 yards for Hampton. Fitzgerald caught three passes for 112 yards. Bonds caught four passes for 82 yards.



A&T returns home to face Monmouth for its homecoming.

