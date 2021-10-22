HBCU Football Underdogs and Favs: Week Eight

Another week of HBCU Football is upon us. That means it’s time to look at the underdogs and favorites for Week Eight. I know, I know we missed Week Seven.
As always, the data displayed is via MasseyRatings.com and not our own system.
It’s a crucial week in HBCU football as the SIAC and CIAA are one step closer to deciding who will play for their conference crowns. Here’s what the computers see for HBCU football.
Norfolk State 32 at Howard 28
Spread: 4.5 O/U: 61.5 Win Chance: NSU 61/39
NC A&T 36 at Hampton 24
Spread: 11.5 O/U: 61.5 Win Chance: NCAT 76/24
Tennessee State 17 at Eastern Illinois
Spread: 6.5 O/U: 42.5 Win Chance: EIU 69/31
Savannah State 14 at Albany State 24
Spread: 9.5 O/U: 41.5 Win Chance: ASU 79/21
Arkansas-Pine Bluff 7 at Arkansas
Spread: 44.5 O/U: 57.5 Win Chance: UA 100
Central State 21 at Edward Waters 28
Spread: 7.5 O/U: 52.5 Win Chance: EWU 70/30
Chowan 42 at Elizabeth City State 20
Spread: 21.5 O/U: 58.5 Win Chance: CU 90/10
Alcorn State 31 at Texas Southern 28
Spread: 2.5 O/U: 60.5 Win Chance: ASU 55/45
Clark Atlanta 14 at Fort Valley State 31
Spread: 16.5 O/U: 46.5 Win Chance: FVSU 89/11
South Carolina State 30 at Delaware State 24
Spread: 6.5 O/U: 57.5 Win Chance: SCSU 65/35
Fayetteville State 35 at St. Aug 14
Spread: 21.5 O/U: 49.5 Win Chance: FSU 93/7
Florida A&M 28 at Mississippi Valley 14
Spread: 13.5 O/U: 42.5 Win Chance: FAMU 86/14
Bethune-Cookman 17 at Jackson State 31
Spread: 13.5 O/U: 51.5 Win Chance: JSU 82/18
Lane 21 at Tuskegee 24
Spread: 3.5 O/U: 49.5 Win Chance: TU 60/40
Lincoln (MA) 17 at NE Kerrnney 49
Spread: 32.5 O/U: 69.5 Win Chance: NEK 95
Lincoln (PA) 7 at Virginia State 30
Spread: 22.5 O/U: 35.5 Win Chance: VSU 93/7
Livingstone 10 at Winston-Salem State 24
Spread: 14.5 O/U: 35.5 Win Chance: WSSU 92/8
Morehouse 21 at Benedict 27
Spread: 6.5 O/U: 49.5 Win Chance: BC 67/13
NC Central 21 at Morgan State 20
Spread: 1.5 O/U: 43.5 Win Chance: NCCU 52/48
Prairie View 27 at Southern 28
Spread: .5 O/U: 55.5 Win Chance: SU 51/49
Bowie State 28 at VA Union 23
Spread: 4.5 O/U: 53.5 Win Chance: BSU 63/37
Miles 27 at Kentucky State 24
Spread: 2.5 O/U: 52.5 Win Chance: Miles 55/45
JC Smith 7 at Shaw 34
Spread: 26.5 O/U: 40.5 Win Chance: Shaw 99/1
West Virginia State 28 at Concord 21
Spread: 6.5 O/U: 49.5 Win Chance: WVSU 68/32
