HBCU NFL ProFile – Games of Sept. 30 to Oct. 4

Sacks by Grover Stewart (Albany State) of Indianapolis and Javon Hargrave (SC State) of Philadelphia highlight this week’s HBCU NFL ProFile.
Tennessee wide receiver Chester Rogers (Grambling State) led the Titans in receiving yards this week. He takes the HBCU NFL ProFile POW on offense for the second straight week
Jamie Gillan, the former Arkansas-Pine Bluff punter known as ‘The Scottish Cannon’, earns this week’s Special Teams POW. Gillan kept Minnesota at bay booming seven punts.
HBCU NFL ProFile PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
For games of Sept. 30 to October 4, 2021
DEFENSE
– #53 DARIUS LEONARD, LB, Indianapolis (4th season, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE) – In Colts’ 27-17 win over Miami, Leonard led the Indianapolis defense with eight tackles, five solos and one tackle for loss. Additionally, he forced and recovered a fumble. Leonard played all 52 defensive snaps (100%) and three special teams’ snaps (11%).
– #90 GROVER STEWART, DT, Indianapolis (5th season, ALBANY STATE) – In Colts’ 27-17 win over Miami, Stewart had three tackles, two solos, one a sack for -17 yards and forced a fumble. He was in on 26 defensive plays (50%) and ten on special teams (36%).
OFFENSE
– #80 CHESTER ROGERS, WR, Tennessee (5th season, GRAMBLING STATE) – In 27-24 loss to the NY Jets, Rogers had five receptions in six targets for 63 yards (12.6 ypc., tops on the team) with a long reception of 20 yards. On special teams, he returned three punts for 44 yards (14.7 ypr.) with a long return of 22 yards. Rogers was in on 66 offensive plays (66%) and six special teams’ plays (18%).
SPECIAL TEAMS
– #7 JAMIE GILLAN, P, Cleveland (3rd season, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF) – In 14-7 win over Minnesota, Gillan punted seven times for 279 yards (39.9 avg., 38.3 net) with three downed inside the 20 and a long punt of 54 yards. He was in on nine special teams’ plays (41%).
OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES
OFFENSE
– #18 KHADAREL HODGE, WR, Detroit (4th season, PRAIRIE VIEW A&M) – In Lions’ 24-14 loss to Chicago, Hodge has one catch in his only target that was good for 13 yards. He had eight plays on offense (11%) and 14 plays on special teams (67%).
– #71 TYTUS HOWARD, OG, Houston (3rd season, ALABAMA STATE) – Starting at left offensive guard in Texans’ 40-0 loss to Buffalo, Howard and the offense generated just 48 rushing yards and 87 passing yards. Howard was in on all 47 offensive plays (100%).
DEFENSE
– #97 JAVON HARGRAVE, DT, Philadelphia (6th season, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE) – In 42-30 loss to Kansas City, Hargrave had six total tackles, three solos, one sack for -7 yards. He got in on 44 plays on defense (66%) and two plays on special teams (7%). Hargrave now has five sacks on the season in four games.
– #27 BOBBY PRICE, CB, Detroit (2nd season, NORFOLK STATE) – In 24-14 loss to Chicago, Price started at cornerback and totalled five tackles, three solos. He logged 35 plays on defense (60%) and four plays on special teams (19%).
SPECIAL TEAMS
– #49 TRENTON CANNON, RB, San Francisco (4th season, VIRGINIA STATE) – In 28-21 loss to Seattle, Cannon returned three punts for 35 yards (11.7 avg.) with a long return of 26 yards and lost one fumble. He was in on one special teams’ tackle. He got in for one offensive play (1%) and 22 plays on special teams (71%).
– #75 BRANDON PARKER, OT, Las Vegas (4th season, NORTH CAROLINA A&T) – In 28-14 loss to the LA Chargers, Parker did not play on offense. His only action was on three special teams’ plays (11%).
– #33 ANTONIO HAMILTON, DB, Arizona (6th season, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE) – In 37-20 win over the LA Rams, Hamilton had one assisted tackle on defense. He logged 16 plays on defense (24%) and five plays on special teams (18%).
– #41 ANTONIO LEVINE SR., DB, Baltimore (8th season, TENNESSEE STATE) – In 23-7 win over Denver, Levine was in on 25 special teams’ plays (83%) without a stat.
– #78 TRENT SCOTT, OT, Carolina (3rd season, GRAMBING STATE) – In 36-28 loss to Dallas, Scott played five plays on special teams (17%).
– #92 DARRYL JOHNSON JR., DE, Carolina (3rd season, NORTH CAROLINA A&T) – In 36-28 loss to Dallas, Johnson was in on five plays on defense (8%) and nine plays on special teams (31%).