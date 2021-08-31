National Battle of The Bands: 2021 Photo Gallery

By

A field level look at some of the best HBCU bands in the country at The National Battle of the Bands.

Members of the Talladega “Great Tornado Band” the band was a late add to the competition as Texas Southern pulled out of the event due to covid concerns. – Dominique Monday, for HBCU Gameday

The National Battle of the Bands took place at NRG stadium in Houston, Texas. Better known to Houstonians as home to the NFL Houston Texans. This was the second year for the event in Houston, since the 2020 edition was cancelled due to the covid-19 pandemic.

This year featured bands from Talladega College, Langston University, Norfolk State, Tennessee State, Jackson State, North Carolina A&T, and Southern University. All eight bands competed in choreographed field performances and stand battles.

A member of the “Dega Diamonds” dance team – Dominique Monday, for HBCU Gameday

Drum majors for “LUMP” (Langston University Marching Pride” – Dominique Monday, for HBCU Gameday

Members of Golden Feline Dancers of Langston University – Dominique Monday, for HBCU Gameday

Members of the Human Jukebox of Southern University during their field performance. – Dominique Monday, for HBCU Gameday

A member of “Fabulous Dancing Dolls” of Southern University – Dominique Monday, for HBCU Gameday

Members of “Fabulous Dancing Dolls” of Southern University – Dominique Monday, for HBCU Gameday

Members of “Hot Ice” dance team of Norfolk State University – Dominique Monday, for HBCU Gameday

A Drum Major for the “Spartan Legion” Marching band of Norfolk State University – Dominique Monday, for HBCU Gameday

Drum Major and member of the Aristocrat of Bands Marching band – Dominique Monday, for HBCU Gameday

A member of the “Sophisticated Ladies” of Tennessee State University – Dominique Monday, for HBCU Gameday

A member of Golden Delight of North Carolina A&T – Dominique Monday, for HBCU Gameday

Drum majors of the Blue and Gold Marching Machine band complete an assisted flip during their field performance. – Dominique Monday, for HBCU Gameday

Drum majors for Marching Wildcats of Bethune Cookman University – Dominique Monday, for HBCU Gameday

A member of the 14 Karat Gold dancer finishes an acrobatic move during their field performance. of Bethune Cookman University

A member of the Prancing J-Settes of Jackson State University

Drummers of the Sonic Boom of the South – Dominique Monday, for HBCU Gameday

