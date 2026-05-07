HBCU Women’s Basketball Stars Lead New Upshot League

HBCU talent will take center court on May 15 as the new Upshot League begins its inaugural women’s basketball season. The league arrives with major financial backing and a mission focused on player development, community engagement, and long-term growth for women’s sports.

Upshot League officials recently announced the organization has secured $40 million in funding ahead of its debut season. The league also enters the market with support from more than 90 partners. Among those supporters are basketball Hall of Famers Tamika Catchings, Cheryl Miller, and Ann Meyers Drysdale.

For many fans, the launch represents another important professional pathway for HBCU athletes. A former HBCU standouts will appear on opening-night roster. Others earned opportunities through league training camps during the preseason.

Former Norfolk State star Diamond Johnson headlines that growing movement. The 2024-2025 MEAC Player of the Year recently completed a professional season in China before returning to the United States for the Upshot League’s debut.

Johnson spent the past season competing in the WCBA for Hefei after signing with the organization in June 2025. Her impact was immediate. According to Asia-Basket, Johnson averaged 14.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists during her first professional season overseas.

Now, the former HBCU standout is preparing for another milestone moment. Johnson will suit up for the Greensboro Groove during the league’s opening night festivities on May 15, 2026.

HBCU Talent Set to Shape Upshot League’s Inaugural Season

Upshot League leadership has emphasized opportunity, visibility, and community-centered growth since announcing the new venture.

The organization describes its mission as creating “a new kind of opportunity” for women’s basketball players and communities alike. League officials also say they want to build stronger connections between athletes and fans while expanding the reach of the women’s game.

Four franchises will compete during the inaugural season. Those “Founding Four” teams include the Jacksonville Waves, Savannah Steel, Greensboro Groove, and Charlotte Crown.

Greensboro enters the season with significant HBCU representation on and off the floor. Johnson will lead the Groove backcourt after her successful international season. Meanwhile, former South Carolina State alum Trinese Fox joins the franchise as a coach on the sideline.

Fox brings extensive HBCU coaching experience into the new league. She most recently served as an assistant women’s basketball coach at Hampton. Before that, she also coached at Norfolk State and Claflin University.

Her presence adds another layer to the league’s expanding HBCU influence. That visibility matters as more professional leagues search for talent beyond traditional pipelines.

Several additional HBCU players also earned training camp opportunities with Upshot League organizations. Kayla Clark, who played at Bethune-Cookman from 2021 through 2025, joined the Jacksonville Waves training camp roster. Former Delaware State guard Janasia Law also earned a training camp opportunity with Jacksonville.

Representation Continues Growing in Professional Basketball

HBCU basketball programs continue producing players capable of succeeding on professional stages across the globe. The Upshot League now offers another domestic platform for those athletes to showcase their skills in front of American audiences.

That opportunity carries major importance for women’s basketball. Many players previously relied on overseas contracts to continue their careers after college. New leagues inside the United States could create additional stability and visibility for emerging talent.

The presence of former HBCU stars during Upshot League opening weekend reflects a larger trend within the sport. More organizations are recognizing the value, production, and leadership developed within HBCU athletic programs.

For fans of HBCU basketball, the league’s debut represents more than a simple expansion story. It is another example of Black college athletes and coaches earning opportunities at the professional level while helping shape the future of women’s basketball in America.