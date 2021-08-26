2021 Football

Eric Moore, go-to guy for HBCU Classics and more

See the list of 2021 HBCU Classic Games and how Eric Moore came to compile it and a host of other HBCU schedules as well as provide mentorship and needed services to individuals, teams and conferences.

Compiling lists of HBCU Classics, team-by-team, and Homecoming football schedules has fallen to one man over the last 35 years – Eric Moore.

Before there was a world wide web or internet, or at least before anyone knew how to use it, Eric was compiling this information and more, every year. But he didn’t just compile relevant football data.

HBCU Classics and more

Eric compiled schedules for all the major HBCU sports. He put together lists of HBCU coaches, athletic directors, sports Information directors (SIDs), assistant SIDs, volunteer SIDs, broadcasters and likely anyone else one needed to know, contact or get in touch with in HBCU athletics.

If you don’t know Eric Moore then it’s likely you haven’t been on the inside of the black college football, basketball, baseball, volleyball, tennis, golf, bowling, track and field and any other HBCU sports scene in the last few decades. April Emory penned an in depth two-part piece on Eric for hbcugameday.com in 2018.

Genesis of the BCSP

When I had the idea in 1994 of starting a publication for black newspapers covering black college sports that became the Black College Sports Page, the first person I called was Ed Hill, my Muslim brother, and the sports information director at Howard University. Before becoming SID at Howard in 1983, Ed, or Khalil as I know him, had been a prolific writer for the Winston-Salem (N. C.) Chronicle, that city’s African-American newspaper and its subsidiary, a trailblazing tabloid entitled the Black College Sports Review.  

An Ed Hill article in the Black College Sports Review in 1983.

The first person Ed told me to call was Eric Moore.

At the time, Eric was a professor in the communications department and a former SID at Fayetteville State University and, as I came to know, the executive director of the Black College Sports Information Directors Association (BCSIDA). BC-SIDA, as it is called, is the organization of HBCU SIDs started in the mid-1970s out of the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Workshop.

Eric Moore (far r., front row) at the 2017 BCSIDA meeting at CoSIDA.

BC-SIDA, home of the HBCU SID OGs

By this time, Eric had rubbed shoulders with and gained the confidence of a legion of HBCU SID pioneers including Jim Alnuti (CIAA), Collie Nicholson (Grambling), Benny Thomas (Southern), Chuck Prophet (Mississippi Valley State), Sam Jefferson (Jackson State), Kindell Stephens (Tennessee State), Bill Hamilton (South Carolina State), Carrol Hudson (Hampton), Joe Booker (Prairie View A&M), Joe McIver (Morgan State), Joe Faust (NC A&T), Chris Fisher (NC Central), Wallace Dooley (UDC), LeCounte Conaway (Virginia State), Alvin Hollins (Florida A&M) and others.

The BCSIDA has been extremely active in promoting diversity and inclusion in the industry. The organization gave an award each year to the top HBCU SID named for Cal Jacox (Norfolk State) and Champ Clark, a noted African-American journalist who gave great coverage to black college sports.

Indispensable info

Eric provided me with a list of every black college SID in the country with their names, addresses, phone and fax numbers. E-mail addresses? Nobody had one then! He also had the HBCU Classics, team-by-team and Homecoming schedules.

He became my partner, not in crime, but as a necessary entity to launch the BCSP. He even travelled from his home in Raleigh (N. C.) to mine in Danville (Va.) each week to help me get it off the ground. Those lists he compiled, every one of them, have been a staple of the BCSP for the last 28 years.

HBCU Classics list, an homage to “The Guru”

So as HBCUgameday unveils the list of the HBCU Classic games for the 2021 fall football season this week (see list below) as well as the 2021 team-by-team schedules, homecomings and TV games previewed in past weeks, know that the credit goes to Eric Moore and Onnidan.com. He is still doing it despite suffering a serious medical issue in the last couple of months.

Eric’s parents, Dan and Onnie Moore, were both librarians. From them is where he gets the name Onnidan and Onnidan.com for the HBCU-centered company and website he operates. His father Dan was the dean of the school of library science at North Carolina Central University and his mother Onnie was head librarian at the Stanford Warren Library in Durham. I’m sure it is from them that he also gets his attention to research and detail. My BCSP has been housed at Onnidan.com for the last 26 years with Eric as the webmaster.

Onnidan to the rescue

Onnidan provides and Eric pioneered computer-generated stats for HBCU athletics and he has provided the services for countless numbers of institutions, inside and outside the HBCU universe. During the 23-year run for the broadcast team of Charlie Neal and Lem Barney of black college games on Black Entertainment Television (BET), Eric and Onnidan became the go-to company to provide statistical services. He has done the same for the CIAA, MEAC, SWAC and SIAC conferences and their member-institutions over the past three decades.

“At Howard, I had to cover 22 sports and had no assistant,” said Hill, who retired in 2017 after 33 years at Howard. “We contracted Eric to do stats for football and basketball. Sometimes he would get there on Saturday and stay until Monday to cover basketball doubleheaders.”

Additionally, Hill said Eric trained a legion of students that have gone on to find work as professionals in a number of related fields. When any of those students ran into problems with the stat software or computers, Eric was always available to troubleshoot and fix the problem even if he was busy working a game himself.

The consummate professional

“Sometimes we undervalue the professionalism of people and what they do for us,” said Hill. “But not Eric. There are countless numbers of people in this profession that were impacted by the tutelage of Eric Moore.”  

For his countless years of service, Eric was inducted into the CIAA Sports Hall of Fame in 2019. It was a well-deserved honor.

We honor you again Eric now with this list of HBCU Classic, Championship and Bowl Games for 2021.  Get well, my friend!

LIST OF 2021 HBCU CLASSICS, CHAMPIONSHIP AND BOWL GAMES

SAT., AUG. 28

Classic for Columbus

Central State vs. Kentucky State

in Columbus, OH at Ohio Stadium – 2:00pm ET

Big Cat Classic

              Edward Waters vs. Florida Memorial

 in Jacksonville, FL at Community Field & Stadium – 4:00pm ET

             

MEAC/SWAC Challenge

Alcorn State vs. NC Central

            in Atlanta, GA Center Parc Stadium – 7:00pm ET

 TV Broadcast ESPN

SAT., SEPT. 4

  Down East Viking Classic

Elizabeth City State vs. Fayetteville State

            in Rocky Mount, NC at Rocky Mount Sports Complex – 4:00pm ET

Labor Day Classic

 Alabama State vs. Miles

             in Montgomery, AL at ASU Stadium – 5:00pm CT

Louis Crews Classic

Alabama A&M vs. SC State

            in Huntsville, AL at Louis Crews Stadium – 6:00pm CT

Labor Day Classic

Texas Southern vs. Prairie View A&M

            in Houston, TX at BBVA Stadium – 7:00pm CT

 ESPN3

SUN., SEPT. 5

  Orange Blossom Classic

Florida A&M vs. Jackson State

            in Miami Gardens, FL at  Hard Rock Stadium – 3:00pm ET

ESPN2

Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic

Grambling State vs. Tennessee State

            in Canton, OH at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium – 4:00pm ET

 ESPN+

Red Tails Classic

Fort Valley State vs. Tuskegee

 in Montgomery, AL at Cramton Bowl – 6:00pm CT

ESPNU

SAT., SEPT. 11

  Pete Richardson Classic

Southern vs. Miles

            in Baton Rouge, LA at A.W. Mumford Stadium – 6:00pm CT

 

Southern Heritage Classic

Tennessee State vs. Jackson State

 in Memphis, TN at  Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium – 6:00pm CT

ESPN Family

SAT., SEPT. 18

  Battle of the Real HU

Hampton vs. Howard

 in Washington, DC at Audi Field – 12noon ET

 

Willard Bailey Classic

Virginia Union vs. Virginia – Lynchburg   

in Richmond, VA at Hovey Field – 6:00pm ET

SAT., SEPT. 25

  W.C. Gordon Classic

Jackson State vs. Delta State

            in Jackson, MS at Miss. Veterans Memorial Stadium

Circle City Classic

Kentucky State vs. Benedict         

In Indianapolis, IN at  Lucas Oil Field – 3:00pm ET

Gulf Coast Challenge

Alabama A&M vs.Tuskegee

in Mobile, AL at Ladd-Peebles Stadium – 4:00pm CT

State Fair Classic

Grambling State vs.Prairie View A&M

 In Dallas, TX at Cotton Bowl – 4:00pm CT

SUN., SEPT. 26

Delta Bayou Classic

Southern vs. Miss Valley State

 In Jackson, MS at Miss. Veterans Memorial Stadium – 2:00pm CT

ESPN Family

SAT., OCT. 9

Arlington Football Showdown

Texas Southern vs.Southern

in Arlington, TX at Globe Life Park – 4:00pm CT

Morehouse-Tuskegee Football Classic

Tuskegee vs. Morehouse  

In Birmingham, AL at Legion Field – 7:00pm CT

ESPN+

SAT., OCT. 23

  Lucille M. Brown Community Youth Bowl

Virginia Union vs. Bowie State

            In Richmond, VA at Hovey Field – 1:00pm ET

SAT., OCT. 25

Magic City Classic

Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State            

In Birmingham, AL at Legion Field

ESPN Family

SAT., NOV. 6

Commemorative Classic

Johnson C. Smith vs.Livingstone            

In Charlotte, NC at Irwin Belk Complex – 1:00pm ET

Raleigh Classic

Saint Augustine’s vs. Shaw

 In Raleigh, NC at George Williams Athletic Complex – 1:00pm ET

Military Appreciation Day / Senior Day

Fountain City Classic

Albany State vs. Fort Valley State

 In Columbus, GA at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium – 2:00pm ET

ESPN+

SAT., NOV. 13

 SIAC Championship Game

SIAC East Champion vs. SIAC West Champion

 At TBD at TBC

ESPN3

AME Football Classic

Allen vs. Edward Waters

In Columbia, SC at Charlie Johnson Stadium – 1:30pm ET

ESPN+

CIAA Championship Game

CIAA North Champion vs.CIAA South Champion         

In Salem, VA at Salem Stadium – TBD

Aspire

SAT., NOV. 20

  Florida Classic

 Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M       

In Orlando, FL at Camping World Stadium

ESPN Family

THURS., NOV. 25

  Turkey Day Classic

 Alabama State vs. Tuskegee

In Montgomery, AL at ASU Stadium  – 2:00pm CT

SAT., NOV. 27

  Bayou Classic

Southern vs Grambling State

 In New Orleans, LA at Caesars Superdome – 4:00pm CT

NBC Sports Network

SAT., DEC. 4

 SWAC Championship Game

SWAC West Champion vs.SWAC East Champion     

In TBD at TBD

ESPNU

SAT., NOV. 18

Celebration Bowl

MEAC Champion vs. SWAC Champion

 In Atlanta, GA at Mercedes-Benz Stadium – 12noon ET

ABC

compiled by Eric Moore of Onnidan.com

