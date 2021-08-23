Mo’ne Davis, Hampton Pirate and LLWS legend, pursues a broadcast career

By

Mo’ne Davis made a name for herself during the 2014 Little League World Series after becoming the first girl to earn a win at the LLWS and pitch a shutout at the age of 13. Seven years later and the now Hampton Pirate infielder is simultaneously playing softball and pursuing a sports broadcasting career.

Mo’ne Davis on ESPN’s 2021 Little League Classic “KidsCast”

Mo’ne Davis was on the call for the Little League Classic between the Los Angeles Angels and the Cleveland Indians on ESPN2 this past Sunday. This Tuesday she is set to be a broadcaster for the Little League World Series game at 7:30 pm on ESPN. Davis appeared on the Little League World Series KidsCast in 2019 and is back for her second summer.

“I just love being around sports, and being able to talk about them from my standpoint is really cool,” Davis told The Washington Post in an interview. “Especially sports that I’ve played, being able to see them from an outside perspective and relate them to people, it’s something I’d like to do in the future, something that I’m still working on.”

TWITTER REACTS

The sports world reacted on Twitter as baseball fans got a blast from the past after seeing Davis on ESPN.

Matt Vasgersian told Mo'ne Davis she's better at broadcasting than Alex Rodriguez. He's 100% right. — Brian Fisher (@bg_fisher) August 23, 2021

Matt Vasgersian, the play-by-play announcer for the Los Angeles Angels, joked that Mo’ne Davis is already a better broadcaster than Alex Rodriguez. A wise man (J-Cole) said that all good jokes contain truth and it may apply here. Davis surely brought a fresh flair to the broadcast.

Mo'ne Davis on the broadcast for the Little League Classic tonight is one of the smartest things MLB has ever done. pic.twitter.com/q9PeAXRpJb — Sara Sanchez (@BCB_Sara) August 22, 2021

You do not see many black women on MLB broadcasts and it was refreshing to see Mo’ne Davis representing one again.

THE FUTURE IS BRIGHT AT THE PLATE AND IN THE BOOTH

Courtesy of Hampton Athletics

Davis was throwing 70MPH fastballs during the 2014 Little League World Series but has since taken her talents to the infield at Hampton. She finished her freshman year third in chances (77), and putouts (46) in a shortened 2020 season. Her stats included a .333 batting average, .357 slugging pct., and a .423 on-base pct. Davis also had three multiple-hit games and two multiple RBI’s games.

