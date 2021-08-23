Howard and Hampton women renew rivalry

By

WASHINGTON (August 22, 2021) – Howard University women’s soccer team opens its 2021 campaign versus the Hampton Lady Pirates inside Greene Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

PLEASE NOTE: Fans in attendance must wear a face mask/cover throughout the duration of the match.

SEASON OUTLOOK

Despite canceling the 2020 campaign due to COVID-19, Howard enters the year with a solid combination of experience and youth.

Entering the year, more than 20 new faces have arrived at The Hilltop since HU played their last official contest, dating back to the 2019 Southwest Conference (SWAC) title match.

Since then, head coach Brent Lieba and the Bison joined the Northeast Conference (NEC), which the program begins its inaugural season this year.

“We are elated to be joining the NEC this year,” Leiba stated. “We look forward to the challenge ahead of us as we begin to form new rivalries.”

Offensively, seniors Thalia Boucher (Toronto, Canada) and Victoria Thornton (Plainfield, Ill.) spearhead the Bison’s attack while graduate Alayah Hightower (Mitchellville, Md.) anchors the backend.

MATCHUP PREVIEW

Monday’s showdown will be the first time both programs square off since 2015. In that contest, the Bison rolled past Hampton, 17-0, at Greene Stadium.

Like Howard, the Lady Pirates did not compete during the 2020 season due to COVID-19. Hampton head coach Momoh (Mo) Kanneh enters his third year at the helm, led by juniors Taylor Hosten and Kynnedy Waldon.

UPCOMING EVENTS

On Aug. 27, the Bison face Delaware State in Dover, Del. Match time is slated for 7 p.m.

