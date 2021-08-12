By

Courtesy: SWAC.org

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference revealed its 2021 SWAC Women’s Soccer Predicted Order of Finish on Thursday with Alabama State tabbed to repeat as conference champions. The preseason poll was voted on by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.

The Lady Hornets tallied a league-leading eight first-place votes. Alabama State has claimed three of the past five SWAC tournament titles while also being crowned regular-season champions twice during that same period. Spring 2021 SWAC Women’s Soccer Tournament runner-up Grambling State was selected second followed by Alabama A&M (3rd), Jackson State (4th), and Prairie View A&M (5th) to round out the top five preseason selections.

Southern was tabbed to finish in sixth place with Texas Southern (7th), Alcorn State (8th), Arkansas-Pine Bluff (9th), and Mississippi Valley State (10th) picked to finish 6-10 respectively.

The 2021 SWAC Women’s Soccer regular season is set to begin this week with several league teams in action. The 2021 SWAC Women’s Soccer Tournament will be held Nov. 4-7 on the campus of Prairie View A&M University.

Predicted Order of Finish

Alabama State- 148 (8) Grambling State- 138 (2) Alabama A&M- 118 (3) Jackson State- 114 (2) Prairie View A&M- 106 Southern 89 (1) Texas Southern- 76 Alcorn State- 55 (1) Arkansas-Pine Bluff- 50 Mississippi Valley State- 45

*First place votes listed in parenthesis

Alabama State tabbed to repeat as SWAC Champs