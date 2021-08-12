What HBCU football coaches want you to know about recruiting

Five HBCU football coaches share their best recruiting tips that go beyond the highlight reel.
Bethune Cookman University
“We are looking for guys that are committed, guys that are dependable, and guys that really love football,” BCU Football Head Coach Terry Sims explained. “We do not want guys that like football. We want guys that love football and love learning. Because you are called a student-athlete for a reason.”
“If you go to most HBCU’s you are going to receive a lot of attention. Not just athletically but academically also,” Sims finished.
North Carolina A&T University
“The experience. That is one of the biggest things that people get to see,” NC A&T defensive backs coach Thomas Howard started. “The experience at the games, the bands, all of the pageantry that goes with the game is a totally different experience. You have to see it to really understand it.”
“The next thing is the people. The people at HBCU’s are very supportive and they are going to go above and beyond to make sure that you get all of the things that you need,” Howard continued. “The last thing is the academics. The academics are second to none. I know at NCA&T the programs that we offer in engineering, agriculture, sciences, it is on another level.”
Virginia State University
“The first thing is to be recruitable and know that no matter what level you are you can be recruited,” VSU Football Recruiting Coordinator Trumaine Watson explained. “The second thing is to make sure your grades match your film. That is something that we are going to look at.”
“The third thing is to go to camps, send emails, be recruited,” Watson said. “You really have to go to work and put the time in and do the things you need to do to be recruited.”
Morehouse University
“The first this is ability. Don’t send long paragraphs through Twitter. Your film speaks for itself,” Morehouse cornerbacks coach Saeed Lee exclaimed. “Right behind that is grades. And then ability again. Can you play?”
Edward Waters University
“The first thing we want to make sure you have in order is the academics,” EWU Football Head Coach Toriano Morgan explained. “Make sure that you have your core classes in order, make sure that you are on track to graduate, make sure that you understand the GPA requirements for the institution that might be recruiting you.”
“The next thing is when we come to school to see you, make sure that you are dressed appropriately. You get seven seconds to make a first impression.” Morgan said.
“When you put your highlight reel together understand that coaches may not have the time to look at an entire eight-minute film,” Morgan started. “So, make sure that your most explosive plays are upfront and that is incorporating a body of work.”